SAM COOK COLUMN: Bearing the weight of the holidays

Any little thing might trigger the tears. Some among us navigate the holidays carrying the burden of great loss. They carry this heaviness all year, of course, but somehow the load seems harder to bear in a season that is supposed to be full of joy.

One moment, you're fine. But then a memory or a particular scent or perhaps just the cloak of darkness sends you swiftly away from the crowd, and you let the sadness flow.

A friend of mine passed along a note he received from one of his acquaintances this past week.

"I tried to begin to put up the tree for several days now," his friend wrote, "and couldn't get the strength mentally to do it. I changed the curtains and began to clear away the area for the tree but I just couldn't do it. After the curtains were put up and the star lights hung, I stopped in my tracks and sat down and just went down memory lane... All I can say is it wasn't pretty. I think I cried for over an hour with memories of what this time used to be for me and how it was filled with such love and anticipation — and now it brings back the reality of emptiness and sadness."

Most of us know someone carrying that kind of grief. I think of a young woman I know who lost her mother not so long ago. I think of people I know who have lost a child. I think of those who are dealing with ongoing health issues.

It is impossible to take away all of their pain. But we can acknowledge it and try to be there for them in small ways. A well-timed hug. A kind note. Some small gesture of generosity.

Even those of us who are among the fortunate are susceptible to melancholy moments during this season. I know how the sadness will find me. Happens almost every year. I'll be bopping along, thinking I'm just fine. And then, perhaps coaxed out of me by firelight or a piece of music or unrelenting night, it will wash over me again. Look, there go Mom and Dad. Look, there are my grown kids half a world away.

I will walk to the snowy woods with the dogs and let the sadness come. I'll wallow right down in it, and the dogs will not understand it, but they'll be with me as long as it takes.

And when I come home, back into the warmth and light and love, I will be mostly OK again.

I will be able to see the joy in the simplest things, like the note that arrived from my sister-in-law in Kansas this week.

"It has been cloudy and cold here all week," Linda reported. "Our church was to have a living nativity on Saturday evening. It was canceled because of forecasted cold — 17 degrees. It is all done with live people and live animals....

"The donkey we used last year," she continued, "ran off with Mary on his back and ended up in the Wal-Mart parking lot. Mary was able to slide off unscathed."

Hallelujah.

Happy holidays.