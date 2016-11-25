Bryan Adams back in Duluth

"Forget Joni Mitchell, forget Gordon Lightfoot," she wrote in a review. "Canada is now delivering singers who rock. And how!"

Bryan Adams was still a relative newbie when he played here for the first time in the summer of '85. He had two platinum albums, including "Reckless," his most recent, and was fresh from a charming visit with the host of "Late Night With David Letterman." Around the time he arrived, the pop scene was poised to see if a little song called "Summer of 69" would have any traction.

Spoiler alert: It did.

Adams returns with his "Get Up" tour for his first concert here since the late 1980s. The multiplatinum artist-activist plays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Amsoil Arena. Tickets start at $45 and are available at Ticketmaster outlets including the DECC box office.

TIME MACHINE: 1985

During the July performance, Adams reportedly played for a crowd of mostly high school-aged, hyper-participatory fans. "The short and agile Adams bounced around stage and seemed to enjoy not only orchestrating his band members to mimic his movements, but making eye contact with fans and giving them coy, playful looks," according to the News Tribune review, which described the artist — dressed in black jeans, a black T-shirt and black blazer — as giving a charged performance.

His two-hour set touched on what would eventually be some of his greatest hits: "Cuts Like a Knife," "Run to You," "Heaven," "Somebody" and "Straight from the Heart."

The final assessment: "Adams and his four band members delivered a show well worth the $13.50-a-pop ticket."

HE'S BACK: 1987

About two years later, Adams was still considered one of the top artists from the 1980s — but he wasn't quite as red-hot as he was immediately following the release of "Reckless." Adams was just two singles deep into the follow-up album "Into the Fire" when he played for a near capacity crowd in the arena. According to a News Tribune review, "Adams' show was throbbing with energy and fun that extended to his audience."

NAME RECOGNITION

If you're one of those "Ryan Adams?" "No, Bryan Adams" people who is always kind of bumbling along with pop culture knowledge, know that it might be the fault of the stars. The artists — the former a Whiskeytown-er turned solo artist; the latter all rasp, romance and boyish grins — share a birthday.

BEYOND YOUR WALKMAN

Bryan Adams has always been more than the maker of one of Gen X's greatest sway-along songs, "Everything I Do, I Do For You." He's a photographer. His book "Wounded: The Legacy of War" has portraits of British soldiers who were injured in Iraq, Afghanistan or in training — and was released in early 2014. He's PETA-approved (he's been vegan since the late 1980s). Currently, he's also eyeing Broadway. Adams has been working on music for a theatrical adaptation of "Pretty Woman" — which reportedly will not share a soundtrack with the film. Goodbye, Roxette.

DEBUNKING THAT ONE GREAT SUMMER

If Bryan Adams was really buying his first real 6-string and playing it until his fingers bled in the summer of 1969, he must have been a prodigy. Homeboy was born in 1959.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If his previous setlists are to be believed, concertgoers are in for a mega-show of about 30 tunes crammed into a single night. He's not going to pander to nostalgia hounds, either. He'll play his greatest hits — "Can't Stop This Thing We Started," "Run to You," "Cuts Like a Knife," and more — but he's also peppered in the new material from "Get Up."

Make sure you get your encore, even if you have to chap your hands clapping. That's where he's covering Eddie Cochran and Elvis Presley, unplugging for a bit and channeling his inner Musketeer.

From a Daily Star review: "From the moment Adams stepped on stage, strapped on and cranked up his Gibson guitar, the hits kept on coming and it was relentless. With arguably the best raspy gravel vocals on the planet, he treated fans to a rock solid and passionate performance with all the charm and charisma of a natural showman he is ..."

SPEAKING OF 'GET UP'

It's been about a year since Adams released "Get Up," produced by ELO's Jeff Lynne, his first collection of new tunes since the mid-2000s. Adams has maintained his signature rasp, which is no worse for the wear, and the overall tone of the 13-song album is a touch of retro pop — we're talking pre-70s clap-alongs meet alt-country. Two songs get both plugged and unplugged takes.

"Get Up" opens with the catchiest, "You Belong to Me," and has big, swelling, belt-it-in-the-shower romanticism with "We Did It All." "Do What You Gotta Do" is like a "You do you" mirror message, penned with a Sharpie on a Post-it note. "Brand New Day" is bit of a ballad about a special lady who encouraged the protagonist to "Thunder Road" his way out of town.

If you go

• What: Bryan Adams concert

• When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

• Where: Amsoil Arena

• Tickets: Start at $45; Available at Ticketmaster outlets including the DECC box office and Ticketmaster.com

