Q&A with Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams, best known for tunes like "Summer of '69," "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You," and "Heaven," is on the final stretch of this part of the "Get Up" tour — in support of his 2015 album of the same name.

Adams responded via email to questions from the News Tribune while on a tour bus headed to Medicine Hat, Alberta, he said.

Q: You told Rolling Stone magazine that you thought "Get Up" could be the best album you've made, next to "Reckless." What was it about this album that made you feel that way?

A: Actually what I said was I wish this album had come out 25 years ago as I feel it's the logical successor to Reckless because it's a proper reunited effort with Jim Vallance, my songwriting partner back then.

Q: What nonmusic things influence your work?

A: Bingo, darts, snooker and tiddlywinks.

Q: What's your favorite song that you wrote that someone else recorded?

A: "Why Must We Wait Until Tonight" by Tina Turner.

Q: When you look back now, what season and year of your life do you wish could last forever?

A: I'm OK where I am, there ain't no goin' back.

Q: Are people constantly telling you about a meaningful slow dance to one of your songs?

A: Occasionally, but just as many tell me about rocking out.

Q: Are you ever surprised by the depth of your own discography? How do you even begin to make a setlist?

A: Ah, one of the great joys of having a long career, I can choose a number of different songs. When I started out, I used to struggle with the one album to find a way to make the shows work. This led to me playing the second album live before it had been recorded. Could have been the smartest thing I did, as I worked out the bugs and set the course for my sound.

Q: What is the process like for writing the score for a Broadway production like "Pretty Woman," especially considering the movie version already had a soundtrack. Do you forget Roxette ever happened, or do you build on what they started?

A: It's an entirely new set of songs, Broadway songs need to follow the narrative, or the book as it's called. The process is a collaboration effort with the director whose vision we have to articulate. It's really exciting.

Q: This show in Duluth is your final stop of the "Get Up Tour" for 2016. From past tour experiences, does this finale change the vibe of a show — for you or the audience — at all?

A: Nothing will change, it will be like the other shows., however it may not be the last date, we've been asked to do a NYE show, which is just confirming now.