THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK
For the Family
Bring your pet to the Humane Society of Douglas County's Santa Paws event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Campbell Lumber and Supply Co., 3107 Tower Ave. Superior. Have your pet's (or family) photo taken and shop various vendors.
Go to the fourth annual Knife River Julebyen "Christmas Village," Dec. 2-4 with the tour of homes on Dec. 3 and live nativity on Dec. 4. Features live entertainment, children's activities, train rides, vendors and food. Festival admission is free. The tour of homes is $15 and train transportation from Duluth and back is $15 for adults, $5 for ages 3-12 and free for younger children, while rides to Sucker River Canyon are $5 for adults, $3 for ages 3-12 and free for younger children. Go to Julebyen.us for a complete listing of events.
Have your tickets for Pikkujoulu, Dec. 4, Holiday Inn, 200 W. First St., Duluth. The last day to purchase them is Sunday. Tickets: $18 for adults, $10 for ages 9 and younger. Call Elaine at (218) 525-4435 or email Arlene at tuck5080@yahoo.com.
Plan to attend the annual Sankta Lucia Celebration, 9-11 a.m. Dec. 10, Great Lakes Ballroom, Holiday Inn, 200 W. First St., Duluth. Program includes Lucia, Scandinavian brunch, a Swedish decoration for each child and music by Svenska Sangarna. Tickets are limited and must be purchased by Dec. 2. Tickets: $17 for adults, $10 for ages 5-12 and free for younger children. Call (218) 727-4416.
For the Music & Entertainment Lover
Check out A Glensheen Christmas, today through Jan. 8, 3300 London Road. Guided tours on weekdays, self-guided tours offered on the weekends. Admission: $15. Call (218) 726-8910.
Don't miss these musical events at UMD. Tickets: $11 for adults, $9 for seniors, $6 for students and $4 for UMD students. Call (218) 726-8877 or go to tickets.umn.edu.
• Student/Faculty Chamber Winds Concert, 7:30 p.m. Monday.
• Jazz Ensembles I and II, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Sounds of the Season: Symphony Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2
• Sounds of the Season: Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Concert Band, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3
Make your reservations for Fairlawn's Holiday Sampler, 5 p.m. Thursday, Fairlawn Mansion, 906 E. Second St., Superior. Features buffet, treats, music and a silent auction. Tickets: $30. Call (715) 394-5712.
Make plans to see the Superior Singers present their Christmas concert, "Three Gifts," on the following dates. Free. Call (218) 348-8314 or go to superiorsingers.com.
• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Christ Lutheran Church, Superior
• 7 p.m. Dec. 3, First Presbyterian Church, Duluth
• 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Faith United Methodist Church, Superior
• 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Zion Lutheran Church, Superior
• 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Grace Lutheran Church, Hermantown
• 4 p.m. Dec. 11, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Superior
• 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 7 United Presbyterian Church, Superior
• 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Salem Lutheran Church, Hermantown
• 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Richard I. Bong Veterans Center, Superior
• 6 p.m. Dec. 21, Elim Lutheran Church, Duluth
• 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8, Holy Assumption Church, Superior
Enjoy the sounds at the Kids' Closet of Duluth Holiday Benefit Concert featuring the Twin Ports Tenors, 7 p.m. Dec. 2, Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary, 2801 E. Fourth St., Duluth. Freewill donation.
Mark your calendar for "Remembering Pearl Harbor and USA — 75 Years," 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 2 p.m. Dec. 4, Elk's Club, 1503 Belknap, Superior. Features music, dance, comedy and live commercials like a live radio-format show. Tickets: $15, available at Art on the Planet, 1413 Tower Ave., by calling (715) 392-1742 or go to brownpapertickets.com/event/2708024.
Ongoing
• Glensheen Historic Estate, 3300 London Road, Duluth, offers a 39-room mansion and seven acres of formal gardens and working vegetable gardens. Ground hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with tours offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visit glensheen.wp.d.umn.edu or call (218) 726-8910.
• Duluth Depot, 506 W. Michigan St., includes Lake Superior Railroad Museum, Duluth Art Institute, St. Louis County Historical Society and Veterans' Memorial Hall. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visit duluthdepot.org or call (218) 727-8025.
• Douglas County Historical Society, 1101 John Ave., Superior, offers exhibits, events and history theater. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call (715) 392-8449 or go to douglashistory.org.
• Great Lakes Aquarium, 353 Harbor Drive, models a number of habitats from the Great Lakes and around the world. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visit glaquarium.org or call (218) 740-3474.
• Lake Superior Zoo, 7210 Fremont St., is the only zoo in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin. It features a wide variety of animals and educational displays. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Visit lszoo.org or call (218) 730-4500.
• North Shore Scenic Railroad, 506 W. Michigan St., offers two holiday trains through Dec. 18. Reservations are recommended. Go to northshorescenicrailroad.org or call (218) 722-1273 for details.
• Open skate, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays (1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays when school is not in session), Heritage Sports Center, 120 S. 30th Ave. W. Bring your own skates. Free.