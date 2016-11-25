THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK

Go to the fourth annual Knife River Julebyen "Christmas Village," Dec. 2-4 with the tour of homes on Dec. 3 and live nativity on Dec. 4. Features live entertainment, children's activities, train rides, vendors and food. Festival admission is free. The tour of homes is $15 and train transportation from Duluth and back is $15 for adults, $5 for ages 3-12 and free for younger children, while rides to Sucker River Canyon are $5 for adults, $3 for ages 3-12 and free for younger children. Go to Julebyen.us for a complete listing of events.

Have your tickets for Pikkujoulu, Dec. 4, Holiday Inn, 200 W. First St., Duluth. The last day to purchase them is Sunday. Tickets: $18 for adults, $10 for ages 9 and younger. Call Elaine at (218) 525-4435 or email Arlene at tuck5080@yahoo.com.

Plan to attend the annual Sankta Lucia Celebration, 9-11 a.m. Dec. 10, Great Lakes Ballroom, Holiday Inn, 200 W. First St., Duluth. Program includes Lucia, Scandinavian brunch, a Swedish decoration for each child and music by Svenska Sangarna. Tickets are limited and must be purchased by Dec. 2. Tickets: $17 for adults, $10 for ages 5-12 and free for younger children. Call (218) 727-4416.

For the Music & Entertainment Lover

Check out A Glensheen Christmas, today through Jan. 8, 3300 London Road. Guided tours on weekdays, self-guided tours offered on the weekends. Admission: $15. Call (218) 726-8910.

Don't miss these musical events at UMD. Tickets: $11 for adults, $9 for seniors, $6 for students and $4 for UMD students. Call (218) 726-8877 or go to tickets.umn.edu.

• Student/Faculty Chamber Winds Concert, 7:30 p.m. Monday.

• Jazz Ensembles I and II, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Sounds of the Season: Symphony Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2

• Sounds of the Season: Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Concert Band, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3

Make your reservations for Fairlawn's Holiday Sampler, 5 p.m. Thursday, Fairlawn Mansion, 906 E. Second St., Superior. Features buffet, treats, music and a silent auction. Tickets: $30. Call (715) 394-5712.

Make plans to see the Superior Singers present their Christmas concert, "Three Gifts," on the following dates. Free. Call (218) 348-8314 or go to superiorsingers.com.

• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Christ Lutheran Church, Superior

• 7 p.m. Dec. 3, First Presbyterian Church, Duluth

• 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Faith United Methodist Church, Superior

• 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Zion Lutheran Church, Superior

• 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Grace Lutheran Church, Hermantown

• 4 p.m. Dec. 11, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Superior

• 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 7 United Presbyterian Church, Superior

• 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Salem Lutheran Church, Hermantown

• 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Richard I. Bong Veterans Center, Superior

• 6 p.m. Dec. 21, Elim Lutheran Church, Duluth

• 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8, Holy Assumption Church, Superior

Enjoy the sounds at the Kids' Closet of Duluth Holiday Benefit Concert featuring the Twin Ports Tenors, 7 p.m. Dec. 2, Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary, 2801 E. Fourth St., Duluth. Freewill donation.

Mark your calendar for "Remembering Pearl Harbor and USA — 75 Years," 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 2 p.m. Dec. 4, Elk's Club, 1503 Belknap, Superior. Features music, dance, comedy and live commercials like a live radio-format show. Tickets: $15, available at Art on the Planet, 1413 Tower Ave., by calling (715) 392-1742 or go to brownpapertickets.com/event/2708024.

Ongoing

• Glensheen Historic Estate, 3300 London Road, Duluth, offers a 39-room mansion and seven acres of formal gardens and working vegetable gardens. Ground hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with tours offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visit glensheen.wp.d.umn.edu or call (218) 726-8910.

• Duluth Depot, 506 W. Michigan St., includes Lake Superior Railroad Museum, Duluth Art Institute, St. Louis County Historical Society and Veterans' Memorial Hall. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visit duluthdepot.org or call (218) 727-8025.

• Douglas County Historical Society, 1101 John Ave., Superior, offers exhibits, events and history theater. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call (715) 392-8449 or go to douglashistory.org.

• Great Lakes Aquarium, 353 Harbor Drive, models a number of habitats from the Great Lakes and around the world. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visit glaquarium.org or call (218) 740-3474.

• Lake Superior Zoo, 7210 Fremont St., is the only zoo in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin. It features a wide variety of animals and educational displays. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Visit lszoo.org or call (218) 730-4500.

• North Shore Scenic Railroad, 506 W. Michigan St., offers two holiday trains through Dec. 18. Reservations are recommended. Go to northshorescenicrailroad.org or call (218) 722-1273 for details.

• Open skate, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays (1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays when school is not in session), Heritage Sports Center, 120 S. 30th Ave. W. Bring your own skates. Free.