SAM COOK COLUMN: Ice, tracks, death: A walk into winter

Mama, grab the windshield scraper. It's here.

Then the bottom dropped out of the thermometer. The rain and slush and snow turned from ice to gneiss, and we went slip-sliding down the street trying to remember how to drive again. Meanwhile, the deer hunters trudged quietly back to their appointed places for one more go, perhaps recalling the words of Robert Frost: "The woods are lovely, dark and deep, but I have promises to keep."

When the yellow dogs and I headed for the trails early Sunday morning, the woods were still lovely — bright and crisp and crunchy. Signs of the new season were about. The deep whitetail tracks I had been seeing in soft soil were now equally impressive in fresh snow. A heavy-bodied buck, I surmised, but one never knows for sure. He, too, like Bob Frost, has promises to keep if there are to be fawns in June.

The sudden change of season had caught some of us off-guard. On a deeper loop in the woods, a mouse lay rigor-mortised in mid-trail, as if it succumbed to the cold in mid-stride and tipped over. Some barred owl missed easy pickin's. I flicked the stiffened critter into the woods to save it from a nubby-tired ironing by a fat bike.

Squashed and smushed remains of mountain ash berries reddened the snow in places along the trail. They must be juiceless now. The yellow dogs, which paused to gobble them up in September, passed right over them.

On the ungroomed ski trails, a single set of cross-country ski tracks had left parallel grooves in the snow. Someone always has to be first. Early skiers ride on "rock skis," an old pair already so dinged and grooved that one more encounter with a rock lurking under scant snow won't matter. I imagined the skier slipping along the trail behind the beam of a headlamp, experiencing once again the sheer joy of sliding on snow. I admire those who embrace the edges of the seasons, squeezing every ounce of marrow from their chosen pursuits.

The dogs and I made the swing and headed for the little pond. Just a few days earlier, we had watched a muskrat making its daily rounds. Now the pond was sealed in skim ice after a 14-degree night. No more water retrieving for the dogs.

I couldn't resist: I stepped gingerly onto the firmer ice along shore and invited the yellow pup to experience walking on ice for the first time. She was game but unimpressed. More sniff-worthy scents lurked in the shoreline grasses, and she was gone.

I eased out farther, until I heard the ice begin to creak beneath my feet. OK. Far enough. But it will thicken in coming days, and one night, under fresh snowfall, I'll be skiing loops up to the beaver lodge and back under a full moon.

That's the only way to beat the cloistering darkness of a northern winter — get out into it and under it and move through it. Look into the heavens and wonder. Listen to the textures of snow underfoot. Get cold. Get warm. Add a layer. Shed a layer. Find the just-right threshold of warmth. Listen for the owl. Look at the vole tracks, like a zipper across the snow. Breathe hard. Stop. The sound you hear is your heart beating. You are alive.

Winter has come in the North, and we will not roll over and wind up like the mouse in the trail.