Do's and don'ts when traveling with your dog

The American Kennel Club offers the following canine courtesy tips to ensure that you and your pooch will be able to find a home away from home during your holiday travels.

• Book your reservations at a pet-friendly hotel. If you aren't able to stay with relatives, hotels are your default choice. Some people try to sneak their pets into hotels, but this isn't ideal, as it only adds to the stress of traveling. Instead, find a pet-friendly facility that is welcoming to both your pet and family.

• Familiarize yourself with the hotel's policies before you arrive. Typically, hotels that require a deposit will refund your money at check-out after a room inspection. Also, keep in mind that deposits and fees can vary depending on the number or the size of the dogs. Before booking your room, make sure your dog meets your hotel's size restriction.

• At check-in, get your dog acquainted with his temporary home. Upon arriving at the hotel, you should ask staff where in the facility you're allowed to walk your dog. As always, make sure you clean up after him, and to avoid penalties, don't allow male dogs to lift their legs on hotel property.

• Dogs should be confined in a crate when you are not in the room. This is for your pet's safety. For example, if housekeepers come into your room to tidy up and the dog isn't in a secure place, your pooch could potentially escape. Fortunately, most hotels offer hanging door signs that indicate a dog is in the room. Make sure to use them if you plan on leaving your pet alone in order to prevent any mishaps.

• Do not allow your pet on the beds or couches. That is, unless the furniture is draped by a blanket or other protective covering. It's best to bring your own blankets and towels to use on the dog. Remember: The hotel's supply of towels and bathtub are for humans only!

• A noisy or destructive dog should not be left unattended in your hotel room. It's common courtesy to keep your pet as quiet as possible to avoid disturbing the other guests. If you must leave the dog alone, keep the television or radio on to make him feel more at ease. Not only are they good "company" for your dog, but the noise will also muffle the sounds of people in other rooms or walking down the hallway.

• Set a good example before checking out. By cleaning up stray hair and spritzing the room with air freshener, you will leave a good impression on hotel management, which can convince them to remain dog-friendly. Your actions will reflect positively and help protect the rights of all dog owners.