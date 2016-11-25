Heartland Indie Best-sellers
The Heartland Indie Best-seller List, as brought to you by Great Lakes Independent Booksellers Association, Midwest Booksellers Association and IndieBound for the week ending Nov. 20. Visit IndieBound.org.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Night School, Lee Child (Delacourte, $28.99)
2. The Whistler, John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
3. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95)
4. Swing Time, Zadie Smith (Penguin Press, $27)
5. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett (Harper, $27.99)
6. No Man’s Land, David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29)
7. Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.99)
8. The Wrong Side of Goodbye, Michael Connelly (Little Brown, $29)
9. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles (Viking, $27)
10. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)
2. Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In, Bernie Sanders (Thomas Dunne Books, $27)
3. Settle for More, Megyn Kelly (Harper, $29.99)
4. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen (S&S, $32.50)
5. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books, $24.95)
6. Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished World War II Japan, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard (Holt, $30)
7. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau, $28)
8. Upstream: Selected Essays, Mary Oliver (Penguin, $26)
9. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau, $25)
10. Scrappy Little Nobody, Anna Kendrick (Touchstone, $26.99)
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)
2. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $16)
3. The Sellout, Paul Beatty (Picador USA, $16)
4. My Name is Lucy Barton, Elizabeth Strout (Random House Trade, $16)
5. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)
6. In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press, $16)
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. The Road to Little Dribbling: Adventures of an American in Britain, Bill Bryson (Anchor, $16.95)
2. S.P.Q.R.: A History of Ancient Rome, Mary Beard (Liveright, $17.95)
3. The Witches: Suspicion, Betrayal and Hysteria in 1692 Salem, Stacy Schiff (Back Bay, $18.99)
4. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero (Running Press, $16)
5. Thomas Jefferson and The Tripoli Pirates, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger (Sentinel, $17)
6. The Road to Character, David Brooks (Random House, $18)
MASS MARKET
1. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $9.99)
2. The Bazaar of Bad Dreams, Stephen King (Pocket, $9.99)
3. Tricky Twenty-Two, Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $8.99)
4. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham (Dell, $9.99)
5. George Washington’s Secret Six, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger (Sentinel, $9.99)
6. Tom Clancy: Commander in Chief, Mark Greaney (Berkley, $9.99)
YOUNG ADULT
1. A Monster Calls, Patrick Ness (Candlewick, $9.99)
2. Heartless, Marissa Meyer (Feiwel & Friends, $19.99)
3. The Sun is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon (Delacorte, $18.99)
4. The Absolute True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie (Little Brown, $15.99)
5. What Light, Jay Asher (Razorbill, $18.99)
6. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak (Knopf, $12.99)
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.) (Abram Books for Young Readers, $17.95)
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.) (Harper, $8.99)
3. We Found a Hat, Jon Klassen (Candlewick, $17.99)
4. Penguin Problems, Jory John, Lane Smith (Illus.), (Random House Books for Young Readers, $17.99)
5. Gingerbread Christmas, Jan Brett (Putnam, $18.99)
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle (Putnam, $10.99)