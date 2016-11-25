Readings and Writers

The 2018 Wisconsin Poets’ Calendar is accepting submissions. No entry fee. Deadline: Thursday. Go to wfop.org, select events/contests for guidelines and rules.

The Thunderbird Review, Issue 5, seeks submissions. Writers in certain Minnesota and Wisconsin counties are eligible. No entry free. Deadline: Thursday. For guidelines, email dschummer@fdltcc.edu.

29th annual Northeastern Minnesota Book Awards is accepting nominations in six categories: nonfiction, fiction, art-photographer, children’s literature, poetry and memoir. Non-refundable entry fee: $25 for each title. Nominated books must have been originally released in 2016. Go to d.umn.edu/lib/nemba for nomination forms. Call (218) 726-7889 or email libnemba@d.umn.edu. Deadline: Feb. 1.

Events

Spirit of the Lake Community School offers a community book study of Rudolf Steiner’s “Love and Its Meaning in the World,”

6-8 p.m. Mondays beginning Monday at KinderFarm, 4747 Fifth Ave. S. Email discover@slcsduluth.org.

■ The Duluth Public Library offers these events. Go to duluthlibrary.org or call (218) 730-4200/option 4.

• Bedtime story time, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, West Duluth branch library.

• Toddler time, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library, green room.

• Preschool story time, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library.

• Preschool story time, 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Mount Royal branch library.

■ Author Mark Neuzil discusses and signs copies of his book, “Canoes: A Natural History in North America,” at these locations.

• 6 p.m. Dec. 2, Village Bookstore, 201 N.W. Fourth St., No. 105, Grand Rapids

• Noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 3, Frost River, 1910 W. Superior St. Duluth.

■ Inaugural reading with 2016-17 Duluth Poet Laureate Ellie Schoenfeld from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 4, Peace United Church of Christ, 1111 N. 11th Ave. E. Sara Thomsen provides music. Free. Call Jim at (218) 724-1653.

■ Merry Little Christmas book sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 and 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12-13, Superior Public Library 1530 Tower Ave. Preview sale for Friends of the Superior Public Library from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 9. Call (715) 392-4119.

Bookstore

■ Barnes & Noble in the Miller Hill Mall offers these events. Call (218) 786-0710 or go to bn.com.

• “Moana and the Ocean” story time, 11 a.m. Saturday.

• Dr. Amanda Webb reads a children’s story at 11 a.m. Saturday for St. Luke’s Foundation holiday book drive.

• “Bear Says Thanks” story time, 11 a.m. Tuesday.

• “The Polar Express” pajama story time, 7 p.m. Dec. 2.

• The Bookstore at Fitger’s, 600 E. Superior St., offers these events. Call (218) 727-9077.

• Former mayor and author Don Ness and author/illustrator Chris Monroe sign copies of their books, “The Hillsider” and “Monkey with a Toolbelt and the Maniac Muffins,” respectively, from 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday. Call (218) 727-9077.

• Photographer Bob King signs copies of his book, “Night Sky with the Naked Eye,” from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 3. King will have a meteorite on display.

• Author and chef Beatrice Ojakangas signs copies of her memoir, “Homemade: Finnish Rye, Feed Sack Fashion and Other Simple Ingredients from My Life in Food,” noon Dec. 10.

Books

Title: “From America to Norway, Norwegian-American Immigrant letters 1838-1914”

Editor and translator: Orm Overland

Synopsis: Third volume of collected letters written by Norwegian-American immigrants from the years 1893-1914. During this time many Norwegians had left their homeland, traveled to America and settled in the Midwest. The letters share the challenges and opportunities that immigrants faced.

Cost: $60

Publisher: University of Minnesota Press

Information: upress.umn.edu/book-division/books/from-america-to-to-norway-iii

Title: “Sky Blue Water, Great Stories for Young Readers”

Editors: Jay D. Peterson and Collette A. Morgan with a foreword by Kevin Kling

Synopsis: A collection of young adult and fiction from some of Minnesota’s authors to emerging talents. This book is filled with relatable stories for young readers dealing with topics such as bullies, falling for the new kid, hidden truths about one’s families as well as touching on the Native American, Mexican, Norwegian and Vietnamese cultures.

Cost: $19.95

Publisher: University of Minnesota Press

Information: upress.umn.edu

Title: “Wild Montana Skies”

Author: Susan May Warren

Synopsis: The last thing search and rescue helicopter pilot Kacey Fairing needs upon returning home to Mercy Falls, Mont., is to run into her mistakes. After a devastating crash during her recent military tour in Afghanistan, she is emotionally broken but ready to start putting her life back together. She wants to reconnect with her teenage daughter and spend the summer working as the new lead pilot in Glacier National Park. But her mistakes aren’t so easily forgotten because her former flame who left 13 years ago to become a country music star is also back in town.

Cost: $14.99

Publisher: Revell, a division of Baker Publishing Group

Information: bakerpublishinggroup.com