THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK

Check out the holiday boutique and bake sale, 9 a.m. Nov. 18, Community Memorial Hospital, 512 Skyline Blvd., Cloquet.

For the Giver

It's the last day to get your tickets to Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault Autumn Event: Art- Experiences — Adventures, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18, DECC. Features dinner, dessert raffle and live entertainment. Tickets: $65. Call (218) 726-1442 or go to bidpal.net/pavsa36.

For the Learner/Adventurer

Learn to make memory wire jewelry, for ages 16 and older, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Main Duluth Public Library or at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 18, Mount Royal branch library. All supplies will be provided. Bring any special charms or beads if you'd like. Online registration required at DuluthLibrary.org. Call (218) 730-4200.

"Science on Tap," for adults ages 21 and older, to learn about the science of beer brewing, 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Bent Paddle Brewing, 1912 W. Michigan St. Check out activities and demonstrations while enjoying free pint upgrades. Organized by UMD's Swenson College of Science & Engineering. Go to d.umn.edu/scse.

Sign up for Memorable Holiday Sides, with Bruce Wallis, 6 p.m. Thursday, The Blue Heron Trading Co., 394 S. Lake Ave. Learn to make twice-baked sweet potatoes, oven-roasted Brussel sprouts and cranberry mostarda. Call (218) 722-8799 for required registration.

Get your tickets to the University of Wisconsin-Superior's 20th annual Cultural Night, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19, Yellowjacket Union Great Room. Dinner features Jamaican jerk seasoned chicken with Brazilian pepper-scented rice and a New York-style cheesecake for dessert. A performance featuring cultures of Vietnam, Nepal, Mongolia, Philippines, China and the United States begins at 7 p.m. in Thorpe Langley Auditorium at UWS. Tickets for dinner and the show are $20 for adults, $15 for students and $5 for ages 5 and younger. Show only tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets available at UWS Old main, room 337. Call (715) 394-8138.

In Honor of Veterans

Watch the Twin Ports Veteran's Day March in downtown Duluth. March line up at 10 a.m. today in front of the Duluth Depot, 506 W. Michigan St. March begins at 10:15 a.m. and proceeds down Superior Street to Lake Avenue to the DECC. Program begins at 11:11 a.m. in the DECC auditorium. All active duty and veterans are invited to march. The public is invited to the program.

Veteran's Day Ceremony and Fourth annual Excellence in Service Awards, 11 a.m. today, Yellowjacket Union Atrium. Keynote speakers: Thomas and Margaret Culbert. Free luncheon at noon in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room A. National Roll Call at the UWS flagpole across from Curran-McNeill Residence Halls at 1 p.m.

Veteran's Day Program, 1 p.m. today, Carlton County Historical Society, 406 Cloquet Ave., Cloquet. Program features six military personnel whose medals, service bars and awards of achievement are included in the museum's current exhibit, "The Power of Pins." Cost: $2 for adults, $1 for ages 5-11 and free for younger children. Call (218) 879-1938.

For the Kids

Try hockey for free, for ages 4-14, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Superior Ice Arena. Learn basic skills and have fun. Sponsored by Superior Amateur Hockey Association. Go to TryHockeyForFree.com to register. To reserve hockey equipment, call Chris at (715) 394-4899 or email sahaicesuperior@gmail.com.

Ongoing

• Glensheen Historic Estate, 3300 London Road, offers a 39-room mansion and seven acres of formal gardens and working vegetable gardens. Ground hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with tours offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visit glensheen.wp.d.umn.edu or call (218) 726-8910.

• Duluth Depot, 506 W. Michigan St., includes Lake Superior Railroad Museum, Duluth Art Institute, St. Louis County Historical Society and Veterans' Memorial Hall. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visit duluthdepot.org or call (218) 727-8025.

• Douglas County Historical Society, 1101 John Ave., Superior, offers exhibits, events and history theater. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call (715) 392-8449 or go to douglashistory.org.

• Great Lakes Aquarium, 353 Harbor Drive, models a number of habitats from the Great Lakes and around the world. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visit glaquarium.org or call (218) 740-3474.

• Lake Superior Zoo, 7210 Fremont St., is the only zoo in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin. It features a wide variety of animals and educational displays. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visit lszoo.org or call (218) 730-4500.

• North Shore Scenic Railroad, 506 W. Michigan St., is closed until Nov. 25 when it will begin to offer two holiday trains. Reservations are recommended. Go to northshorescenicrailroad.org or call (218) 722-1273 for details.

• Open skate, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays (1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays when school is not in session), Heritage Sports Center, 120 S. 30th Ave. W. Bring your own skates. Free.