Heartland Indie Best-sellers
The Heartland Indie Best-seller List, as brought to you by Great Lakes Independent Booksellers Association, Midwest Booksellers Association and IndieBound for the week ending Nov. 6. Visit IndieBound.org.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Whistler, John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
2. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett (Harper, $27.99)
3. Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.99)
4. The Wrong Side of Goodbye, Michael Connelly (Little Brown, $29)
5. Today Will Be Different, Maria Semple (Little Brown, $27)
6. The Trespasser, Tana French (Viking, $27)
7. Two by Two, Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)
8. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95)
9. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles (Viking, $27)
10. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen (S&S, $32.50)
2. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)
3. Upstream: Selected Essays, Mary Oliver (Penguin, $26)
4. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books, $24.95)
5. Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished World War II Japan, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard (Holt, $30)
6. Cooking for Jeffery: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35)
7. Appetites: A Cookbook, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco, $37.50)
8. The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer (Gallery, $28)
9. The Magnolia Story, Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson), $26.99)
10. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)
2. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $16)
3. The Sellout, Paul Beatty (Picador USA, $16)
4. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)
5. In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press, $16)
6. My Name is Lucy Barton, Elizabeth Strout (Random House Trade, $16)
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. The Road to Little Dribbling: Adventures of an American in Britain, Bill Bryson (Anchor, $16.95)
2. The Witches: Suspicion, Betrayal and Hysteria in 1692 Salem, Stacy Schiff (Back Bay, $18.99)
3. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero (Running Press, $16)
4. S.P.Q.R.: A History of Ancient Rome, Mary Beard (Liveright, $17.95)
5. The Road to Character, David Brooks (Random House, $18)
6. Alexander Hamilton, Ron Chernow (Penguin, $20)
MASS MARKET
1. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $9.99)
2. Inferno, Dan Brown (Anchor, $9.99)
3. The Bazaar of Bad Dreams, Stephen King (Pocket, $9.99)
4. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham (Dell, $9.99)
4. The Crossing, Michael Connelly (Vision, $9.99)
6. The Survivor, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills (Pocket, $9.99)
YOUNG ADULT
1. A Monster Calls, Patrick Ness (Candlewick, $9.99)
2. The Sun is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon (Delacorte, $18.99)
3. What Light, Jay Asher (Razorbill, $18.99)
4. All the Bright Places, Jennifer Niven (Ember, $10.99)
5. Dan and Phil Go Outside, Dan Howell, Phil Lester (Random House Books for Young Readers, $19.99)
6. Nimona, Noelle Stevenson (HarperTeen, $12.99)
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. We Found a Hat, Jon Klassen (Candlewick, $17.99)
2. Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.) (Abram Books for Young Readers, $17.95)
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.) (Harper, $8.99)
4. If You Give a Mouse a Brownie, Laura Numeroff, Felicia Bond (Illus.) Harper, $17.99)
5. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak (Harper, $18.99)
6. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, Charles M. Schulz (Simon Spotlight, $7.99)