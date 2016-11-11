Heartland Indie Best-sellers

Recommended for you

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. The Whistler, John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)

2. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett (Harper, $27.99)

3. Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.99)

4. The Wrong Side of Goodbye, Michael Connelly (Little Brown, $29)

5. Today Will Be Different, Maria Semple (Little Brown, $27)

6. The Trespasser, Tana French (Viking, $27)

7. Two by Two, Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)

8. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95)

9. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles (Viking, $27)

10. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen (S&S, $32.50)

2. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)

3. Upstream: Selected Essays, Mary Oliver (Penguin, $26)

4. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books, $24.95)

5. Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished World War II Japan, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard (Holt, $30)

6. Cooking for Jeffery: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35)

7. Appetites: A Cookbook, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco, $37.50)

8. The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer (Gallery, $28)

9. The Magnolia Story, Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson), $26.99)

10. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)

2. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $16)

3. The Sellout, Paul Beatty (Picador USA, $16)

4. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)

5. In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press, $16)

6. My Name is Lucy Barton, Elizabeth Strout (Random House Trade, $16)

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The Road to Little Dribbling: Adventures of an American in Britain, Bill Bryson (Anchor, $16.95)

2. The Witches: Suspicion, Betrayal and Hysteria in 1692 Salem, Stacy Schiff (Back Bay, $18.99)

3. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero (Running Press, $16)

4. S.P.Q.R.: A History of Ancient Rome, Mary Beard (Liveright, $17.95)

5. The Road to Character, David Brooks (Random House, $18)

6. Alexander Hamilton, Ron Chernow (Penguin, $20)

MASS MARKET

1. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $9.99)

2. Inferno, Dan Brown (Anchor, $9.99)

3. The Bazaar of Bad Dreams, Stephen King (Pocket, $9.99)

4. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham (Dell, $9.99)

4. The Crossing, Michael Connelly (Vision, $9.99)

6. The Survivor, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills (Pocket, $9.99)

YOUNG ADULT

1. A Monster Calls, Patrick Ness (Candlewick, $9.99)

2. The Sun is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon (Delacorte, $18.99)

3. What Light, Jay Asher (Razorbill, $18.99)

4. All the Bright Places, Jennifer Niven (Ember, $10.99)

5. Dan and Phil Go Outside, Dan Howell, Phil Lester (Random House Books for Young Readers, $19.99)

6. Nimona, Noelle Stevenson (HarperTeen, $12.99)

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

1. We Found a Hat, Jon Klassen (Candlewick, $17.99)

2. Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.) (Abram Books for Young Readers, $17.95)

3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.) (Harper, $8.99)

4. If You Give a Mouse a Brownie, Laura Numeroff, Felicia Bond (Illus.) Harper, $17.99)

5. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak (Harper, $18.99)

6. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, Charles M. Schulz (Simon Spotlight, $7.99)