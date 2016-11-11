Readings and Writers

The 2018 Wisconsin Poets’ Calendar is now accepting submissions. No entry fee. Deadline: Dec. 1. Go to wfop.org, select events/contests for guidelines and rules.

The Thunderbird Review, Issue 5, seeks submissions. Writers in certain Minnesota and Wisconsin counties are eligible. No entry free. Deadline: Dec. 1. For guidelines, email dschummer@fdltcc.edu.

29th annual Northeastern Minnesota Book Awards is accepting nominations in six categories: Nonfiction, fiction, art-photographer, children’s literature, poetry and memoir. Non-refundable entry fee of $25 for each title. Nominated books must have been originally released in 2016. Go to d.umn.edu/lib/nemba for nomination forms. Call (218) 726-7889 or email libnemba@d.umn.edu. Deadline: Feb. 1.

■ Award-winning poet and poetry slam champion Danez Smith is featured at the College of St. Scholastica’s 13th annual Warner Reading Series, 7:30-9:30 p.m. today, Somers Lounge. Call (218) 723-7000.

■ Author Curtis Bush signs copies of his book, “From Blueberries to Blue Seas: Sailing Adventures of a Midwest Farmer,” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Festival of Trees at the DECC. .

■ Duluth Public Library offers these events. All libraries are closed today for Veteran’s Day. Go to duluthlibrary.org or call (218) 730-4200/option 4.

• Bob King presents “How to See the Biggest Supermoon of Your Life,” 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. He’ll sign copies of his book, “Night Sky with the Naked Eye” following the presentation.

• Bedtime story time, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, West Duluth branch library.

• Toddler time, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library, green room.

• Preschool story time, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library.

Preschool story time, 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Mount Royal branch library.

• Duluth Public Library book group meets to discuss “Luckiest Girl Alive” by Jessica Knollat at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the gold room.

• “Building a Novel from A-Z” and “Using Research to Create a Fictional World,” 6 p.m. Nov. 21, green room. Bring a paper and pencil.

■ Bob King presents a supermoon sky watching event, 7 p.m. Sunday, Proctor Golf Course clubhouse, Highway 2. King also will sign copies of his book, “Night Sky with the Naked Eye.” Free admission. Call Kathleen at (218) 624-4326.

■ Fireside reading by fiction writer Anthony Bukoski, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, first-floor Fireside Lounge, Jim Dan Hill Library, University of Wisconsin-Superior. A Q&A session and book signing follows. Hosted by the Writing and Library Science Department. Free. Call (218) 341-2691.

■ Barnes & Noble in the Miller Hill Mall offers these events. Call (218) 786-0710 or go to bn.com.

• Decorated Vietnam combat veteran and author Michael P. Maurer signs copies of his book, “Perfume River Nights,” from 1-4 p.m. today. All royalties go to the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial.

• “Penguin Problems” story time, 11 a.m. Saturday.

• Duluth News Tribune’s Bob “Astro Bob” King discusses and signs copies of his book, “Night Sky with the Naked Eye,” 1-5 p.m. Saturday. A fundraiser for Lake Superior Writers.

• “Wherever You Go” story time, 11 a.m. Nov. 15.

■ The Bookstore at Fitger’s, 600 E. Superior St., offers former mayor and author Don Ness and author/illustrator Chris Monroe signing copies of their books, “The Hillsider” and “Monkey with a Toolbelt and the Maniac Muffins,” respectively from 1:30-3 p.m. Nov. 26. Call (218) 727-9077.

