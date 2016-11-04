King has just released his first book, "Night Sky with the Naked Eye," but that's far from his first words on astronomy. Most people have likely heard of his passion through his blog, Astro Bob, one of his community education classes or during one of the many presentations he's given over the years.

Growing up in the Chicago suburb Morton Grove, King said he "always loved nature, and I have a few memories of seeing an eclipse as a kid and asking my mom and dad for a telescope. Even as a boy, I was always looking up."

He studied the stars, star maps, clouds and eventually used his telescope to learn more. It was also the period in time when NASA's Apollo and Gemini programs were popular, and "that had something to do with it," he added of his growing interest in the sky.

He subscribed to NASA updates, and King said he remembers grabbing the fat brown envelope when it would come in the mail and climbing the maple tree in his yard to spend hours paging through the magazines and studying them. That was around age 11, and he said he still has the notebooks he used to jot down notes documenting what he was finding in the sky.

"I would stare out the back window, looking at constellations rising over the neighbor's house," he said reminiscing about how he found a passion for the sky.

Working his paper route, King saved his money to buy a better telescope, and with that, he studied Jupiter's moon, Saturn's rings, the moon and more.

At about age 13-14, he said he was told that the sky was darkest early in the morning, so he would get up about 2 or 3 a.m., hook his transistor radio on his telescope and search the sky. That was the first time he heard "Eleanor Rigby" by the Beatles.

"It was this exotic song under this beautiful sky," he said with a chuckle of the fond memory.

He joined the Chicago Astronomical Society, and he gave his first presentation there.

In college, King contemplated making his passion his profession but admitted the math courses gave way to something else — photography.

"In high school, I used to tell my friends I just wanted to be a janitor at an observatory," he said with a laugh.

He strayed a bit from astronomy while in college, though he did bring his telescope with him and studied the European skies during his year of studying abroad in Baden, Austria. But, there were so many other interests developing, he couldn't keep up and astronomy took a backseat — for a little while anyway.

In 1979, he moved to Duluth for a photographer job with the Duluth News Tribune, and with darker skies thanks to less light pollution, he rediscovered his passion for the sky.

"I developed a fascination for comets," he said, adding that he likes seeing them move across the sky. "I push myself to see even the faintest things."

He started his blog, astrobob.areavoices.com, in 2008, and he also eventually started writing for the online astronomy sites Sky & Telescope and Universe Today. He has taught community education astronomy classes at the University of Minnesota Duluth for 25 years and astronomy classes at Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center for about five years.

"I love sharing the sky," he said.

Though he chose photography as a profession, King said he's been able to bring his passion for the sky and his talents as a photographer together, shooting frame after frame of what he sees up above.

So after years of studying and sharing his findings on his blog and other online formats, King was approached about penning a book on the subject. He chose the topic of answering basic questions and showing people how to find things in the sky without any instruments — hence the "naked eye" portion of the book title. In the end, "I think it was a great idea."

The book includes activities, illustrations, web and phone app suggestions and "old-fashioned" ways to find certain things in the sky (like using your fist and finger to measure distance while looking up at the sky). There is also a section on weather, how to plan for a clear night and how to find a dark sky.

It includes the basics like finding planets and constellations, watching the northern lights and satellite watching, but the book also includes information on weather-related occurrences such as halos around the moon and night clouds.

"I hope to guide people" through the sky, King said. "It's useful to encourage people to get out under the stars, to appreciate more."

Now that he has one book hot off the press, King hopes to write a second book, "Naked Eye Deep Sky," an atlas for clusters, nebulas and more. What is ironic about his books he said, is while they are all about helping people appreciate the sky without the use of instruments, "I'm an intense telescope person, but I'm writing what you can see with the naked eye."

Regardless of telescope or no telescope, there are an infinite number of things to study in the sky above.

"Look up at the sky. It's basically untouched," he said.

