GADGETS: Earbuds with no strings attached

Each black earbud charges in a lipstick-like capsule, which connects to a power source with a microUSB cable. It's worth noting for Apple fans that the capsule design is very Applye-esque.

The earbuds have a secure compartment in the capsule for charging; just line them up and they fit snug for charging and storage. I got about 3 hours of use before I had to give them a charge.

The capsule is a 600 mAh Rechargeable Li-Ion battery that should charge the earbuds in 75 minutes. The earbuds weigh 0.12 ounces each and are by far the smallest earbuds I've tried. You get several sets of earbuds with the kit; you want to have a secure, tight fight, ensuring the best sound quality while keeping them safe in your ears.

When you place the earbuds in your ear, you'll notice each is built with an angled tip to help them feel comfortable as well as getting the sound angled into your ear.

As for the sound, I was really impressed. The Earin app helps you set up the sound balance and offers a bass boost. Earin's website describes the sound as "An incredibly detailed sound with excellent mid and high-tones, and a tight bass response all reproduced with minimal distortion."

I agree.

• $199, https://earin.com

USB cable with bendy ends

The importance of USB charging cables with today's portable USB gadgets is critical and the one time you have a broken cable, you'll see what I mean.

Each end of the innovative Snakable cable has Snakable's patented strain relief technology featuring rotating ball joints with 90 degrees of movement. This gives each end of the cable flexibility in the area that typically has a lot of strain and bending.

Each end twists, turns and rotates to keep everything working, connected and charging. I had no problem connecting the cable on my Otterbox case on my phone and each cable is 4-feet long.

They are available with Apple Lightning (Apple certified), microUSB and USB type-C tips in a choice of five colors (black eclipse, green leaf, orange flame, red meter and white cloud).

• $29.99, snakable.com

Bluetooth speaker with built-in mic

The Inateck BP2101B MercuryBox speaker has a ton of features, nice sound and won't cost you much.

Along with the clear sound at any volume, the speakers can connect via Bluetooth or with an Aux-in cable. The body is IPX waterproof to protect it from a quick shower or splash from any direction and it has an attractive black anodized aluminum body.

Inside is a pair of 5-watt precision-tuned drivers and a built-in 1800mAh rechargeable Lithium Ion battery for up to 15 hours of portable use. A built-in microphone lets you use the portable (6.4-by-2.4-by-1.1-inches) speaker for hand-free calls.

• $38.99, inateck.com