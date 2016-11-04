SAM COOK COLUMN: Tricky crossings in quest of roosters

The two yellow dogs and I were pheasant hunting near Windom in southwestern Minnesota last week when I encountered the ditch. Oh, well. I had gone over my boot-tops twice the previous day and hunted with wet feet for several hours. How bad could this ditch be?

The ditch was 10 or 12 feet wide, so I took a half-leap, waiting for the inevitable shin-deep immersion and the cool water infiltrating my boots.

But a strange thing happened. I never touched the bottom. I just kept descending in that cool water until, leaning forward, I was immersed to thighs, waist, arms and neck.

"My," I thought. "This is refreshing."

My momentum had put me in a nearly prone position. My arms were stretched out before me, holding fast to the old 16-gauge Belgian-made Browning. I watched the shotgun slowly submerging until it was completely under the water, resting on some aquatic grasses — but still in my firm grip.

It is not easy doing a breaststroke with a 16-gauge, but apparently I was able to propel myself toward the far bank. I don't remember ever touching bottom with my feet, but somehow I salamandered my way into the vegetation until I could pull myself into the tangle of reed canary grass.

By then, the dogs had made a routine swim and were standing nearby. They looked down at me like, "Dude. What's with the prone position? Let's get moving."

I lifted my gun and watched water drain out through the action. Quite a bit of water. I pointed it to the ground and let water drain from the barrel.

I stood up. The water wasn't frigid, but the air was cool. With the brisk wind, I was in no danger of overheating. The car was some distance away, and there was good cover to hunt. On we went.

The pheasant-hunt swim will be filed along with a lot of other unusual incidents that have happened on our hunts. It was not quite in the category of the electric-fence encounter that occurred on a hunt in the Brook Park, Minn., area a couple of yellow Labs ago.

We encountered the fence where a wetland bordered a pasture. My partner went under. I should have, too. Instead, I used my shotgun to depress the single strand of wire. I had to push it down several inches to get my first leg over.

That's when I detected, rather instantly, that the current in the fence must have been in contact with the steel in my shotgun. It was not an intermittent pulse of electricity. Continuous current passed from fence to gun and up one arm almost instantly.

I found this shocking.

But I have quick reflexes, and in order to stop the electricity that was zinging up my arm, I did the logical thing: I lifted the shotgun off the wire.

You may recall that I had had to depress the wire some distance to step over it. When I lifted the gun, sure enough, the current quit going up my arm. But the fence sprung up to the general area where my legs came together. Now the surprisingly lively current was entering my body at the junction where, let's say, one really notices current pulsating.

It's surprising how fast a man in hunting gear and heavy boots can levitate to get his trailing leg over an electric fence when it matters.

When my friend had regained his composure, we continued the hunt.