NEW ON DVD: Releases boldly go toward 'Star Trek'

The story has several of the crew members working together. There is a nice pairing of Kirk and Chekov that spotlights the work of Anton Yelchin. Due to the actor's tragic death after the filming, this will be his last appearance in the role and it is a beautiful reminder of what he brought to the character and franchise. There's also a sweet nod to the original Spock, played by Leonard Nimoy, who died last year.

From action to aliens, the film combines the legacy of the franchise with contemporary visual effects to create a production that should live long and prosper.

• "Building Star Trek"; 3 stars: The two-hour special follows the conservation team from the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, led by Dr. Margaret Weitekamp, as they attempt to restore and conserve the original 11-foot, 250-pound model of the U.S.S. Enterprise from the original series. The special also will track the effort to rebuild a model of the original U.S.S. Enterprise bridge by using authentic set pieces and props that recently went on display at Seattle's EMP Museum.

The production works both as a reminder of how big the "Star Trek" franchise has become in pop culture and how it has been a spark for generations to study science. One group of scientists recognized a real-life version of a tractor beam because of the TV series.

ALSO NEW ON DVD

• "Bad Moms": Mothers decide to put themselves first. Mila Kunis stars.

• "Nine Lives": Business man finds himself stuck inside the body of a cat. Kevin Spacey stars.

• "Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders": Animated adventure featuring voices of actors from 1960s TV show including Adam West and Burt Ward.

• "Anthropoid": Two men go on a secret mission during World War II to kill one of Hitler's top men.

• "Hell on Wheels: The Complete Series": Anson Mount stars in this tale of the building of a railroad in a post-Civil War world.

• "Gypsy": This is the 2015 West End production of the award-winning musical.

• "Paw Patrol: Pups Save the World": Includes collection of daring rescues.

• "Craft in America: Teachers": Looks at artists sharing the skills and passion for craft with students of all ages.

• "My Little Pony: Equestria Girls — Legend of Everfree": Twilight Sparkle, Rainbow Dash and friends are on a new adventure.

• "Judge Archer": Judge Archer settles disputes between warring schools of martial arts.

• "Power Rangers Dino Charge: Hero": Power Rangers go on a quest to find a new hero.

• "Dam Sharks!": Storm washes bull sharks into river.

• "Imperium": FBI analyst goes undercover. Daniel Radcliffe stars.

• "Tickled": Reporter looks into website where men are paid to be tickled.

• "Gleason": Documentary on former New Orleans Saints player diagnosed with ALS.

• "The IT Crowd: The Complete Series": Three tech guys face bizarre situations.

• "Christmas Eve": Power outage traps New Yorkers inside elevators on Christmas Eve.

• "Shaun the Sheep: We Wish Ewe a Merry Christmas": The flock decorates the farmhouse for the holidays.

• "Care Bears & Cousins: Take Heart Volume 1": The Care Bear Cousins have returned home.

• "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in Concert": Features a 2001 concert performance.

• "Reign of Assassins": Assassin is on a mission to return remains of a Buddhist monk to their resting place.

• "Last Girl Standing": Survivor of carnage has a shattered life five years later.

• "Santa's Apprentice & the Magic/ The Magic Snowflake": Animated double feature.

• "The Durrells in Corfu": Widow leaves dreary 1930s England for a sunny Greek island.

• "Forces of Nature": Forces that have kept the Earth on the move are explored.

• "The Sea of Trees": Strangers go on a life-changing journey.

• "Peanuts: Snoopy, Come Home/A Boy Named Charlie Brown": Double feature with Snoopy and the gang.

• "The Lost Bladesman": Warrior's true love is taken in an effort to make him fight.

AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL HD:

• "Sausage Party": Wieners try to make their escape in this mature animated offering