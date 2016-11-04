THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK

For the Family

Gales of November, today and Saturday, DECC. Go to lsmma.com for details and tickets.

Wear black or a skeleton costume and attend All Souls Night, 5 p.m. today, The Depot, 506 W. Michigan St. Face painting begins at 4 p.m. Admission: $10. Go to duluthdepot.org.

Attend the Minnesota Ballet's Sugar Plum Fair, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Grain Exchange, Board of Trade Building, 301 W. First St., eighth floor. Features dance, dessert and silent auction. Admission: $5. Go to minnesotaballet.org.

Enjoy dessert and music at CHUM's Share the Love concert, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, St. Andrew's By the Lake Church, 2802 Minnesota Ave. Features dessert at 3:30 p.m. with music by Bill and Laurie Bastian and a silent auction at 4 p.m.

Edmund Fitzgerald memorial beacon lighting, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Split Rock Lighthouse near Two Harbors. Admission: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and college students with identification, $6 for ages 5-17 and free for members and younger children. Call (218) 226-6372.

For the Shopper

Don't miss Duluth Junk Hunt, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, DECC. Admission: $5. Go to duluthjunkhunt.com.

Go to Friends of Animals Humane Society's Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. Saturday, Cloquet Armory, Highway 33.

Take the family to the Apple Festival and Craft Fair, 9 a.m. Saturday, Salem Lutheran Church, 4715 Hermantown Road, Hermantown.

Drive out to Maple for Faith Lutheran Church's annual craft and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Maple Community Center, Highway 2.

Shop at the craft sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Hermantown Community Church, 4880 Maple Grove Road.

Check out Lakeside Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd's marketplace, 4-8 p.m. Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 11 or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12, 1325 N. 45th Ave. E., Duluth. Features silent auction coffee and bake shop, artisan boutique and emporium. Benefits the church mission and ministry.

For the Foodie

Don't miss "A Taste of India," 2 p.m. Thursday, Superior Public Library, 1530 Tower Ave. Features a presentation about spices grown in the Kerala province of southwestern India and India Palace caters authentic appetizers, desserts and Chia tea. Cost: $5. Call (715) 398-7213 to register by today.

Have dinner at the steak and salmon dinner with silent auction, 5 p.m. Thursday, Lakeside Presbyterian Church, 4330 McCulloch, Duluth. Tickets: $25. Call (218) 525-1967 to reserve your seat and meal before it's too late.

Learn to make cookies for the holidays with Ilone Hamilton, 6 p.m. Thursday, Blue Heron Trading Co., 394 S. Lake Ave., Duluth. Cookies include gingerbread men, cherry bombs, Neapolitan Christmas cookies, rich fruit truffles and festive sugar cookies. Call (218) 722-8799 for required reservations.

Ongoing

• Glensheen Historic Estate, 3300 London Road, offers a 39-room mansion and seven acres of formal gardens and working vegetable gardens. Ground hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with tours offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visit glensheen.wp.d.umn.edu or call (218) 726-8910.

• Duluth Depot, 506 W. Michigan St., includes Lake Superior Railroad Museum, Duluth Art Institute, St. Louis County Historical Society and Veterans' Memorial Hall. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visit duluthdepot.org or call (218) 727-8025.

• Douglas County Historical Society, 1101 John Ave., Superior, offers exhibits, events and history theater. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call (715) 392-8449 or go to douglashistory.org.

• Great Lakes Aquarium, 353 Harbor Drive, models a number of habitats from the Great Lakes and around the world. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visit glaquarium.org or call (218) 740-3474.

• Lake Superior Zoo, 7210 Fremont St., is the only zoo in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin. It features a wide variety of animals and educational displays. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Monday. Visit lszoo.org or call (218) 730-4500.

• North Shore Scenic Railroad, 506 W. Michigan St., offers daily and special excursions. Reservations are recommended. Go to northshorescenicrailroad.org or call (218) 722-1273 for details.

• Open skate, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays (1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays when school is not in session), Heritage Sports Center, 120 S. 30th Ave. W. Bring your own skates. Free.