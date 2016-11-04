Readings and Writers

The 2018 Wisconsin Poets’ Calendar is now accepting submissions. No entry fee. Deadline: Dec. 1. Go to wfop.org, select events/contests for guidelines and rules.

The Thunderbird Review, Issue 5, is seeking submissions. Writers in certain Minnesota and Wisconsin counties are eligible. No entry free. Deadline: Dec. 1. For guidelines, email dschummer@fdltcc.edu.

Events

■ Author Curtis Bush signs copies of his book, “From Blueberries to Blue Seas: Sailing Adventures of a Midwest Farmer,” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Gales of November Conference at the DECC as well as from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Festival of Trees at the DECC. .

■ Author Michael Schumacher signs copies of his book, “Torn in Two: The Sinking of the Daniel J. Morrell and One Man’s Survival on the Open Sea,” 10 a.m. Saturday, Gales of November Conference, DECC.

■ The Duluth Public Library offers these events. All libraries are closed Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day. Go to duluthlibrary.org or call (218) 730-4200/option 4.

• All Things Harry Potter, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

• Bedtime story time, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, West Duluth branch library.

• Toddler time, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library, green room.

• Preschool story time, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library.

• Preschool story time, 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Mount Royal branch library.

• Bob King presents “How to See the Biggest Supermoon of Your Life,” 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 12. He’ll sign copies of his book, “Night Sky with the Naked Eye” following the presentation.

• Duluth Public Library book group meets at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17, in the gold room, to discuss “Luckiest Girl Alive” by Jessica Knoll.

■ Book signing and discussion with James Brakken about his book “Annotated Early Life Among the Indians: The 1892 Memoir of Benjamin Armstrong,” 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Spirit Bay, 395 S. Lake Ave., No. 5, Canal Park. Free admission.

■ New Tribune’s Bob “Astro Bob” King signs copies of his book, “Night Sky with the Naked Eye,” 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a 7 p.m. presentation at UMD Planetarium titled “See the Biggest Supermoon of Your Life.” Free admission.

■ Beatrice Ojakangas reads from and signs copies of her book, “Homemade: Finnish Rye, Feed Sack Fashion and Other Simple Ingredients from My Life in Food,” Thursday at a Benefit for LSS Crisis Nursery at Kitchi Gammi Club, 831 E. Superior St., Duluth. Social hour, book sale and signing from 5-6 p.m., dinner and program from 6-7:30 p.m. Call (218) 302-6837 or go to lssmn.org/DuluthCrisisNurseryBenefit for tickets and details.

■ Publication reading by Minneapolis author Fred Amram from his memoir “We’re in America Now: A Survivor’s Stories,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Kathryn A. Martin Library rotunda, UMD. Free. Call Holy Cow! Press at (218) 724-1653.

■ Fireside reading by fiction writer Anthony Bukoski, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15, first-floor Fireside Lounge, Jim Dan Hill Library, University of Wisconsin-Superior. A Q&A session and book signing follows. Hosted by the Writing and Library Science Department. Free. Call (218) 341-2691.

Bookstore

■ Barnes & Noble in the Miller Hill Mall offers these events. Call (218) 786-0710 or go to bn.com.

• “Footloose” story time, 11 a.m. Saturday.

• “How to Catch the Toothfairy” story time, 11 a.m. Tuesday.

• Decorated Vietnam combat veteran and author Michael P. Maurer signs copies of his book, “Perfume River Nights,” from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 11. All royalties go to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

• “Penguin Problems” story time, 11 a.m. Nov. 12.

• Duluth News Tribune’s Bob “Astro Bob” King discusses and signs copies of his book, “Night Sky with the Naked Eye,” 1-5 p.m. Nov. 12. A fundraiser for Lake Superior Writers.

Books

Title: “Night Sky with the Naked Eye”

Author: Bob King

Synopsis: “Night Sky with the Naked Eye” is written for beginning and amateur skywatchers who want to learn more about what’s up in the night sky. The book is activity-oriented and covers everything from satellites to bright constellations, planets, the moon, auroras as well as weather phenomena like lunar halos and night clouds. The emphasis throughout is on how much you can see using the power of your eyeballs alone. No equipment is required though King explores helpful phone apps that will enhance your understanding of the stars. The book answers basic questions about how the stars and planets move in the sky, when the best time is to see the northern lights and how to find a dark sky if you live near a city.

Cost: $21.99

Publisher: Page Street Publishing, distributed by Macmillan.

Information: pagestreetpublishing.com

Title: “Perfume River Nights”

Author: Michael P. Maurer

Synopsis: The book is about the heartbreak of war, the lure of vengeance and the self-destructiveness of violence. It tells the story of a teenage boy who, when he sets out to prove his bravery, becomes trapped in an ordeal of survival and ignites a struggle with darkness from which he might never escape.

Cost: $14.96

Publisher: North Star Press of Saint Cloud

Information: michaelpmaurer.com