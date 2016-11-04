Heartland Indie Best-sellers
The Heartland Indie Best-seller List, as brought to you by Great Lakes Independent Booksellers Association, Midwest Booksellers Association and IndieBound for the week ending Oct. 30. Visit IndieBound.org.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Whistler, John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
2. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett (Harper, $27.99)
3. Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.99)
4. Today Will Be Different, Maria Semple (Little Brown, $27)
5. The Trespasser, Tana French (Viking, $27)
6. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95)
7. Two by Two, Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)
8. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press, $26)
9. A Gentleman is Moscow, Amor Towles (Viking, $27)
10. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen (S&S, $32.50)
2. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)
3. Cooking for Jeffery: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35)
4. Upstream: Selected Essays, Mary Oliver (Penguin, $26)
5. Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished World War II Japan, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard (Holt, $30)
6. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books, $24.95)
7. Appetites: A Cookbook, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco, $37.50)
8. The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer (Gallery, $28)
9. The Magnolia Story, Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson), $26.99)
10. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $16)
2. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)
3. My Name is Lucy Barton, Elizabeth Strout (Random House Trade, $16)
4. The Sellout, Paul Beatty (Picador USA, $16)
5. In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press, $16)
6. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. The Witches: Suspicion, Betrayal and Hysteria in 1692 Salem, Stacy Schiff (Back Bay, $18.99)
2. The Road to Little Dribbling: Adventures of an American in Britain, Bill Bryson (Anchor, $16.95)
3. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero (Running Press, $16)
4. Alexander Hamilton, Ron Chernow (Penguin, $20)
5. S.P.Q.R.: A History of Ancient Rome, Mary Beard (Liveright, $17.95)
6. The Road to Character, David Brooks (Random House, $18)
MASS MARKET
1. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $9.99)
2. Inferno, Dan Brown (Anchor, $9.99)
3. The Bazaar of Bad Dreams, Stephen King (Pocket, $9.99)
4. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham (Dell, $9.99)
5. The Survivor, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills (Pocket, $9.99)
6. George Washington’s Secret Six, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger (Sentinel, $9.99)
YOUNG ADULT
1. A Monster Calls, Patrick Ness (Candlewick, $9.99)
2. What Light, Jay Asher (Razorbill, $18.99)
3. The Absolute True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie (Little Brown, $15.99)
4. Holding Up the Universe, Jennifer Niven (Knopf, $17.99)
5. The Reader, Traci Chee (Putnam BYR, $19.99)
6. The Giver, Lois Lowry (Harcourt, $9.99)
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.) (Puffin, $6.99)
2. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.) (HMH Books for Young Readers, $12.99)
3. Eek! Halloween!, Sandra Boynton (Workman Publishing, $6.95)
4. We Found a Hat, Jon Klassen (Candlewick, $17.99)
5. Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.) (Abram Books for Young Readers, $17.95)
6. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.) (Harper, $8.99)