GADGETS: Simplehome makes it easy to set up a smart home

For the Wi-Fi security camera with motion detection, I had it up and running in less than 5 minutes. Even if it takes you a few minutes longer, it's still incredibly simple and easy.

Obviously you must have your own Wi-Fi and after unpacking the camera, just download the free app (iOS and Android), plug in the camera and add the device to view the camera. There's no hub or anything else.

The camera can be set to turn on when it detects motion and then record video at 720HD resolution. Or you can set the camera to always be on.

It also has a microphone and speaker to communicate with anyone in the room and there's a built-in microSD memory card slot record directly onto the card (not included). A mounting kit is included.

Another smart home product from Simplehome is the smart plug, which has a pair of 2.1 amp USB ports built-in for charging portable devices.

The plug works with the same app as the cameras and can be set to turn on or off on a schedule or manually with the app or a button on the plug.

A standard pass-through AC port is on the front for plugging in lights, small air conditioners or anything you want to control and save energy by having it only when needed.

The USB ports are always on, so charging is controlled when you connect or disconnect your device.

Other devices you can add to the system piece-by-piece are outdoor cameras, LED light bulbs, siren alarms and motion detectors.

• gosimplehome.com camera with motion detection — $46.49, smart plug with USB ports — $23.49

Alarm kit

The Smanos Wi-Fi W020i bundle alarm kit includes everything you need to set up a basic security system in your home. Included in the package is an HD Wi-Fi camera, control panel, door/window sensor and a remote control.

The Smanos app (iOS and Android) is easy to use. The control panel (1.6 by 4.6 by 4.7 inches) is the brain of the system while connected to your existing Wi-Fi. A round light on the top alerts you when the system is in home mode, armed or disarmed.

You can connect up to 30 accessories in the system including more sensors, water/lead detection and motion detectors.

If broken glass is detected, an alarm is sounded and a real time notification is instantly sent to your smartphone. From there you can evaluate the situation instantly.

The 5-megapixel HD camera has a 2.4mm F2.0 lens that gives you a 110-degree angle of view. Even in low light, the camera performs well with what Smanos calls Super Low-Lux Performance without IR LEDs.

The camera has a built-in microSD card slot to support memory cards up to 32GB.

The plug-and-play system includes a pair of wireless door/window sensor to alert you if a door or window is open or broken. Exit and entry delays can be programed into the system.

You can have the remote control attached to your keychain to disarm or arm the system. A panic button can put the system into the alarm state immediately.

Even if you have a power outage, a battery backup will keep you running for up to 65 hours.

• $269.99, smanos.com