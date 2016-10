Heartland Indie Best-sellers

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett (Harper, $27.99)

2. Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.99)

3. The Trespasser, Tana French (Viking, $27)

4. Today Will Be Different, Maria Semple (Little Brown, $27)

5. Two by Two, Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)

6. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95)

7. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press, $26)

8. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27)

9. Order to Kill, Kyle Mills (Atria, $28.99)

10. Razor Girl, Carl Hiaasen (Knopf, $27.95)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen (S&S, $32.50)

2. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)

3. Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished World War II Japan, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard (Holt, $30)

4. Upstream: Selected Essays, Mary Oliver (Penguin, $26)

5. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books, $24.95)

6. The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer (Gallery, $28)

7. The Magnolia Story, Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson), $26.99)

8. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)

9. Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape and the Making of Winston Churchill, Candice Millard (Doubleday, $30)

10. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau, $24)

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $16)

2. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)

3. My name is Lucy Barton, Elizabeth Strout (Random House Trade, $16)

4. In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press, $16)

5. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)

6. The Best American Short Stories 2016, Junot Diaz, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.) (Mariner, $14.95)

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The Witches: Suspicion, Betrayal and Hysteria in 1692 Salem, Stacy Schiff (Back Bay, $18.99)

2. S.P.Q.R.: A History of Ancient Rome, Mary Beard (Liveright, $17.95)

3. The Road to Character, David Brooks (Random House, $18)

4. Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear, Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead, $16)

5. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero (Running Press, $16)

6. Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates: The Forgotten War That Changed American History, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger (Sentinel, $17)

MASS MARKET

1. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $9.99)

2. Inferno, Dan Brown (Anchor, $9.99)

3. The Bazaar of Bad Dreams, Stephen King (Pocket, $9.99)

4. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham (Dell, $9.99)

5. The Survivor, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills (Pocket, $9.99)

6. Cross Justice, James Petterson (Vision, $9.99)

YOUNG ADULT

1. A Monster Calls, Patrick Ness (Candlewick, $9.99)

2. All the Bright Places, Jennifer Niven (Ember, $10.99)

3. The Reader, Traci Chee (Putnam BYR, $19.99)

4. What Light, Jay Asher (Razorbill, $18.99)

5. The Giver, Lois Lowry (Harcourt, $9.99)

6. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak (Knopf, $12.99)

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

1. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.) (Puffin, $6.99)

2. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.) (HMH Books for Young Readers, $12.99)

3. Eek! Halloween!, Sandra Boynton (Workman Publishing, $6.95)

4. We Found a Hat, Jon Klassen (Candlewick, $17.99)

5. Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.) (Abram Books for Young Readers, $17.95)

6. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.) (Harper, $8.99)