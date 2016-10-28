Heartland Indie Best-sellers
The Heartland Indie Best-seller List, as brought to you by Great Lakes Independent Booksellers Association, Midwest Booksellers Association and IndieBound for the week ending Oct. 23. Visit IndieBound.org.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett (Harper, $27.99)
2. Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.99)
3. The Trespasser, Tana French (Viking, $27)
4. Today Will Be Different, Maria Semple (Little Brown, $27)
5. Two by Two, Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)
6. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95)
7. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press, $26)
8. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27)
9. Order to Kill, Kyle Mills (Atria, $28.99)
10. Razor Girl, Carl Hiaasen (Knopf, $27.95)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen (S&S, $32.50)
2. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)
3. Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished World War II Japan, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard (Holt, $30)
4. Upstream: Selected Essays, Mary Oliver (Penguin, $26)
5. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books, $24.95)
6. The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer (Gallery, $28)
7. The Magnolia Story, Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson), $26.99)
8. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)
9. Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape and the Making of Winston Churchill, Candice Millard (Doubleday, $30)
10. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau, $24)
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $16)
2. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)
3. My name is Lucy Barton, Elizabeth Strout (Random House Trade, $16)
4. In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press, $16)
5. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)
6. The Best American Short Stories 2016, Junot Diaz, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.) (Mariner, $14.95)
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. The Witches: Suspicion, Betrayal and Hysteria in 1692 Salem, Stacy Schiff (Back Bay, $18.99)
2. S.P.Q.R.: A History of Ancient Rome, Mary Beard (Liveright, $17.95)
3. The Road to Character, David Brooks (Random House, $18)
4. Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear, Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead, $16)
5. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero (Running Press, $16)
6. Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates: The Forgotten War That Changed American History, Brian Kilmeade, Don Yaeger (Sentinel, $17)
MASS MARKET
1. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $9.99)
2. Inferno, Dan Brown (Anchor, $9.99)
3. The Bazaar of Bad Dreams, Stephen King (Pocket, $9.99)
4. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham (Dell, $9.99)
5. The Survivor, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills (Pocket, $9.99)
6. Cross Justice, James Petterson (Vision, $9.99)
YOUNG ADULT
1. A Monster Calls, Patrick Ness (Candlewick, $9.99)
2. All the Bright Places, Jennifer Niven (Ember, $10.99)
3. The Reader, Traci Chee (Putnam BYR, $19.99)
4. What Light, Jay Asher (Razorbill, $18.99)
5. The Giver, Lois Lowry (Harcourt, $9.99)
6. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak (Knopf, $12.99)
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.) (Puffin, $6.99)
2. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.) (HMH Books for Young Readers, $12.99)
3. Eek! Halloween!, Sandra Boynton (Workman Publishing, $6.95)
4. We Found a Hat, Jon Klassen (Candlewick, $17.99)
5. Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.) (Abram Books for Young Readers, $17.95)
6. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.) (Harper, $8.99)