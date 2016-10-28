Readings and Writers

■ The 2018 Wisconsin Poets’ Calendar is now accepting submissions. No entry fee. Deadline: Dec. 1. Go to wfop.org, select events/contests for guidelines and rules.

■ The Thunderbird Review, Issue 5, seeks submissions. Writers in certain Minnesota and Wisconsin counties are eligible. No entry free. Deadline: Dec. 1. For guidelines, email dschummer@fdltcc.edu.

Events

■ Beatrice Ojakangas reads from and signs copies of her book, “Homemade: Finnish Rye, Feed Sack Fashion, and Other Simple Ingredients from My Life in Food,” at these locations.

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, First Lutheran Church, 1100 E. Superior St., Duluth.

• 6 p.m. Thursday, Superior Public Library. Free admission.

■ Nov. 10, Benefit for Lutheran Social Service Crisis Nursery at the Kitchi Gammi Club, 831 E. Superior St. Social hour, book sale and signing from 5-6 p.m., dinner and program from 6-7:30 p.m. Call (218) 302-6837 or go to lssmn.org/DuluthCrisisNurseryBenefit for tickets and details.

■ Published! Four Writers’ First Books, presented by Lake Superior Writers, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth, 835 W. College St. Features authors Lucie Amundson, Julie Gard, Alice Marks and Felicia Schneiderhan. Free admission.

■ The Duluth Public Library offers these events. All libraries are closed today for staff training. Go to duluthlibrary.org or call (218) 730-4200/option 4.

• Bedtime story time, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, West Duluth branch library.

• Toddler time, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library, green room.

• Preschool story time, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library.

• Preschool story time, 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Mount Royal branch library.

• All Things Harry Potter, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5.

■ Author Curtis Bush signs copies of his book, “From Blueberries to Blue Seas: Sailing Adventures of a Midwest Farmer,” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Gales of November Conference at the DECC, as well as from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Festival of Trees at the DECC.

■ Author Michael Schumacher signs copies of his book, “Torn in Two: The Sinking of the Daniel J. Morrell and One Man’s Survival on the Open Sea,” 10 a.m. Nov. 5, Gales of November Conference, DECC.

■ Publication reading by Minneapolis author Fred Amram from his memoir “We’re in America Now: A Survivor’s Stories,” 7 p.m. Nov. 10, Kathryn A. Martin Library rotunda, UMD. Free. Call Holy Cow! Press at (218) 724-1653.

Bookstore

■ Barnes & Noble in the Miller Hill Mall offers these events. Call (218) 786-0710 or go to bn.com.

• “If You Give a Mouse a Brownie” story time, 11 a.m. Saturday.

• “Teeny Tiny Toady” story time, 11 a.m. Tuesday.

• “Footloose” story time, 11 a.m. Nov. 5.

• Decorated Vietnam combat veteran and author Michael P. Maurer signs copies of his book, “Perfume River Nights,” from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 11. All royalties go to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

• Duluth News Tribune’s Bob “Astro Bob” King discusses and signs copies of his book, “Night Sky with the Naked Eye,” 1-5 p.m. Nov. 12. A fundraiser for Lake Superior Writers.

Books

Title: “The Mississippi Valley Travel: Headwater Region Guide, Along the Upper Mississippi River from Itasca State Park to the suburbs of the Twin Cities”

Author: Dean Klinkenberg

Synopsis: This guide book explores the area in depth, from the Ojibwe communities to the cities along the river like Bemidji, Grand Rapids, Brainerd and St. Cloud. The book also details local history and culture and offers ideas of how to experience life like a local in a land where extremes are the norm.

Cost: $19.95

Publisher: Travel Passages

Information: http://mississippivalleytraveler.com/

Title: “An Iron Fist, Two Harbors”

Author: Dennis Herschbach

Synopsis: Deidre and Ben experience what all parents dread: the disappearance of one of their children. Sheriff Jeff DeAngelo does all he can, but Deidre, retired from the Sheriff’s Department, finds herself at a loss and takes the investigation into her own hands. Between her and Jeff, a number of suspects emerge, including a convicted sex offender, an out-of-place vagabond, a rapist and a wife abuser. With dogged tenacity, Deidre chases down every lead she can, desperately trying to find her daughter.

Cost: $14.95

Publisher: North Star Press of St. Cloud Inc.

Information: info@northstarpress.com