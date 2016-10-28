Minnesota native explores modern love in ‘Future Sex’

Witt, who grew up in Minneapolis and now lives in Brooklyn, was single and in her early 30s. The future that she had pictured — marriage and monogamy — hadn’t materialized.

“I still envisioned my sexual experience eventually reaching a terminus, like a monorail gliding to a stop at Epcot Center,” she writes in “Future Sex,” her first book, published this month. “I would disembark, find myself face-to-face with another human being, and there we would remain in our permanent station in life: the future.”

With “the West Coast and journalism as alibis,” Witt instead found herself exploring — tentatively, at first — different sexual options. She not only interviewed three lovers about their open relationship, she attended their sex party. She weighed feminist theories about pornography, then witnessed a filming. She not only reported on orgasmic meditation, she tried it out.

“I came to understand that in writing about sexuality, if you’re just writing about other people, there’s something always kind of clinical about it and abstract,” Witt said in a recent interview. “If you’re trying to write the most honest book possible, you have to come from a place of subjectivity.”

Witt, 35, who graduated from South High School, also discussed language’s role in today’s sexual culture, the safe space created by live webcams and how pornography surprised her. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: What inspired this exploration?

A: I always just assumed my life would be like my parents’ life. They met in their mid-20s and got married and had a family. I thought maybe the timeline would be more delayed for me — I would be in my late 20s or early 30s — but still the same thing would happen.

It suddenly was apparent to me that the kind of person I had seen myself as was actually just a story I was telling myself — that there were other ways to be, other ways to consider and explore.

Q: At what point did that become a book?

A: It’s funny, because the book came first. I was almost lying to myself: I thought of it as just a journalistic project, that I would write a book I wasn’t in.

It just seemed to me one of the most urgent questions of being alive right now and something on the mind of a lot of my friends. It was clear there had been a technological shift, there’d been a demographic shift of people getting married later, or not at all. There’d been a moral shift, too — a lot more tolerance for different ways of living and way more openness. That, to me, seemed like an urgent contemporary story that I wanted to tell.

But I didn’t realize ... how much it would affect me until I started actually going and meeting with people.

Q: Did you then start writing in first-person? Is that what naturally followed?

A: It was hard. There’s this idea about serious journalism not being about you. Obviously, there was a reluctance to write about my own sex life. It’s embarrassing — your parents are going to read it. I kept rewriting and putting more of myself in. But there are still parts where I’m hiding a little bit.

Q: You showed a similar surprise or change in your thinking about pornography. You had never really watched it, but it’s clear you were familiar with the feminist debate around it. How did watching it shift how you thought about the intellectual debate?

A: I really had trouble admitting to myself that it turned me on. Then I had to ask myself: Why does that freak me out? Why does that feel wrong?

So then I went back and thought about all the teaching I had gotten from feminism, from older ideas, from Christian morality about what was wrong about pornography. What did it mean to be turned on by images that do not represent the sex you want to have or the world you want to live in or the gender dynamics you think are right?

What I came to terms with was that it shouldn’t be so scary — these things don’t need to dictate who we are. And pornography, like the live webcam space, it is a place where you can go and consider and name and have to come up with search terms for what activates responses in your body. Me — maybe a lot of other women — we’re not very good at naming those things. I thought, I can’t name when something turns me on: It’s this mysterious alchemical miracle when I want to have sex with somebody. And maybe it doesn’t need to be that.

Q: That’s so interesting, because there are various points in the book where you have to name it. In these groups, they ask you that question over and over again.

A: It was hard for me, and it’s honestly still hard for me when somebody asks me what I want. I want to not have to say what I want, kind of. (Laughs.)

Realizing that I had this difficulty was kind of amazing to me. I thought of myself as a kind of enlightened, not sexually repressed person.

Q: If someone wanted to undertake a similar exploration, do you have any tips for that tour?

A: Just be forgiving of yourself. If you don’t like something, don’t feel like you have to like it.

When you have good experiences, name them. But also when you have bad experiences, forgive yourself for having them and not blame experimentation. Accept and forgive the negative experiences that you might have pursuing adventure or something different.