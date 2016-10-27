Make instant Halloween costumes with these cutups

To make it easier for kids to draw and cut their own designs, use freezer paper to stabilize the fabric. Here, three simple steps for spooky shirts.

1. Turn a plain short-sleeve T-shirt inside out and place it front side facing up. Lay a piece of freezer paper on top of the shirt, shiny side down. With an iron on the “cotton” setting, fuse the paper to the shirt (an adult’s job).

2. Insert a piece of thick cardboard into the shirt. Draw a design in pencil on the paper (remember that it will appear in reverse on the finished shirt).

3. Cut along your lines with small scissors; you may need a craft knife to do tight corners. To cut circles, pinch the center, snip it, then cut along the lines. When you’re done, peel off any remaining freezer paper, remove the cardboard, and turn the shirt right side out. Wear it layered over a plain tee in a contrasting color.