How to manage your child’s Halloween candy consumption

A: For a child, the act of getting the candy often outweighs the actual eating. Remember the thrill of turning the container of choice upside-down and watching the loot cascade into a pile of mouthwatering treats? It’s a powerful, sensory-rich experience. Teaching children to self-regulate and realize that they can enjoy candy in moderation is more meaningful and enduring than handing down an edict.

In our house we had a rule: one piece of Halloween candy a day. One year, I told my kids, “You can choose 20 favorite pieces of candy and donate the rest to my office candy bowl.”

Some dentist offices even “buy” back candy from children, at $1 per pound or more. Also, children quickly learn that some candy is better than none. An invitation to, “Choose your treat today” will be more exciting to young children than to a 12-year-old who has more experience with candy and negotiations.

— Lisa Fiore, professor of education and director of the Child Homelessness Initiative at Lesley University

A: Restricting access to candy or being coercive about it makes children want it even more.

Ask your child how many pieces of candy he or she thinks would be an acceptable amount to eat on Halloween night — you’ll be surprised that he or she will come up with a reasonable amount. Put the rest away, ideally in a drawer in the freezer. Your kid will think of it less and the sweets will take longer to eat.

At my house, we have the “Daddy Tax.” The kids “pay” 20 percent — or two out of every 10 pieces of candy — to daddy.

Take advantage of candy “buybacks” that many dentists offer, or implement your own candy buyback and offer something inexpensive and a nonfood item that your child likes.

The culture of Halloween is for kids to eat candy, and that is OK as long as the candy eating doesn’t continue for weeks or months.

— Natalie Digate Muth, fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, dietitian and author of “The Picky Eater Project: 6 Weeks to Happier, Healthier Family Mealtimes”