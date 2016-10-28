CALENDAR: Halloween happenings
Today
- Duluth Haunted Ship, 6:30-10:30 p.m. today, William A. Irvin Haunted Ship, 301 Harbor Drive. Tickets: $12; get $2 off with a donation of a canned food item. College students are buy one, get one with student ID. Children ages 11 and younger not admitted without a parent. Go to duluthhauntedship.com or call (218) 722-7876.
Saturday
- Superhero Fun Run 5K & 10K, 9 a.m. Saturday, Grandma’s Sports Garden, Canal Park. Entrance fee: $20 for adults, $10 for 10-17. Go to tempotickets.com/superhero5K10k2016.
- Trick or Treat Corn Maze, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Engwall’s Corn Maze, 4749 Hermantown Road, Hermantown. Admission: $8 for ages 12 and older, $7 for ages 2-11 and free for younger children. Call (218) 727-1177 or go to engwallscornmaze.com.
- Howl-o-Ween, 10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Hartley Nature Center, 3001 Woodland Ave. Cost: $20 per family. Call (218) 724-6735 for required registration; space is limited.
- 7th annual Library Trick-or-Treat, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Superior Public Library, 1530 Tower Ave. Theme: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” Features Halloween storytimes at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Bring a nonperishable food item. Go to superiorlibrary.org.
- Kids’ Day/Faint of Heart offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Buffalo House, 2590 Guss Road, Duluth. Admission: $8, free for ages 5 and younger. Go to hauntedshack.com for details.
- Duluth Kid’s Club Halloween Carnival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Marshall School, 1215 Rice Lake Road. Day session features noncharacter session, and evening features costumed characters. Admission: $11 for day session, $18 for evening session, free for children 23 months and younger. Go to duluthkidsclub.org for details.
- Corn Maze, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday with a night maze from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Ken Johnson farm, 2595 Pudas Road in Oulu, Wis. Admission: $8 for adults, $7 for ages 11 and younger. Go to oulucornmaze.com or call (715) 372-4148.
- Trunk or Treat, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Eastridge Community Church, 3727 W. Arrowhead Road. Features games, bounce house, decorated cars, food and refreshments. Call (218) 722-1545 or go to facebook.com/eccduluth.
- Duluth Haunted Ship, 4-10:30 p.m. Saturday, William A. Irvin Haunted Ship, 301 Harbor Drive. Tickets: $12; get $2 off with a donation of a canned food item. College students are buy one, get one with student ID. Children ages 11 and younger not admitted without a parent. Go to duluthhauntedship.com or call (218) 722-7876.
- North Shore Scenic Railroad’s Terror Train, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Fitger’s Complex, 600 E. Superior St. Board the train at Fitger’s, travel to Two Harbors and enjoy music and fun at the American Legion, back to Duluth for after-parties in Fitger’s. Tickets: $32. Go to northshorescenicrailroad.org.
- Haunted Maze, dusk to 9 p.m. Saturday, Engwall’s Corn Maze, 4749 Hermantown Road, Hermantown. Bring your flashlight. Admission: $8 for ages 12 and older, $7 for ages 2-11 and free for younger children. Call (218) 727-1177 or go to engwallscornmaze.com.
- Halloween Dance & Fundraiser for the Daughters of the Nile, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Cotton Community Center, 9087 U.S. Highway 153, Cotton. Music by Ken Sievers Band. BYOB. Admission: $7.
- County Seat Theater Company presents “Something Wicked This Way Comes,” a drama by Ray Bradbury, 7 p.m. Saturday, Encore Performing Arts Theater, 2035 Highway 33 S., Cloquet. One strange and dark year long ago, Halloween came early. It came on Oct. 24, three hours after midnight, to be precise. The exact same time that Cooger & Dark’s Pandemonium Shadow show rolled into Green Town, Ill. As the town clock chimes 3 a.m., James Nightshade and William Halloway leave their beds to watch the train pull in, but there is no one manning the locomotive and no one in the cars behind. Tickets: $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and students. Call (218) 878-0071 or go to countyseattheater.com.
- Make plans to attend an evening of history and Victorian superstition, hosted by UWS Center for Continuing Education and Fairlawn Mansion, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Fairlawn Mansion, 906 W. Second St., Superior. Features a cheese and cracker reception (bring your own beverage but no red wine please), presentation by paranormal investigator Scott Kenner, and a flashlight tour of the mansion. Cost: $20 for one ticket or $35 for two. Must be 21 and older. Bring your own flashlight. Call (715) 394-8032 or go to uwsuper.edu/cce.
- Haunted Forest, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, 7187 Saginaw Road, Saginaw. Third annual benefit for the Zach Tackett family and the community charities. Admission: $8 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 12 and younger with a paid adult. Bring a food donation for $1 off admission. Go to facebook.com/hauntedforest7187
- “Hedwig & the Angry Inch,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Underground, 506 W. Michigan St. Tickets: $20 for adults, $18 for students. Go to duluthplayhouse.org/the-underground/
- Haunted Shack, for ages 12 and older, 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Buffalo House, 2590 Guss Road, Duluth. Ages 12-15 must be accompanied by an adult. Admission: $12. Bring a nonperishable food item to receive $2 off admission, or donate a coat to get buy one ticket, get one free offer. Go to hauntedshack.com for full details.
- Halloween Dance, 8 p.m. Saturday, Solway Town Hall, corner of Highway 2 and Munger Shaw Road. Features DJ, door prizes and costume contest. BYOB. Admission: $10. Proceeds go to Solway Volunteer Fire Department.
- Screening of “Psycho,” midnight Saturday, Zinema 2, 222 E. Superior St. Admission: $10, includes a Bent Paddle beer or pop and popcorn. Call (218) 336-1412 or go to zeitgeistarts.com.
Sunday
- Scarium at the Aquarium, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, 353 Harbor Drive. Admission: Children ages 12 and younger free with a paid adult ($17.99). Call (218) 740-FISH or go to glaquarium.org.
- Engwall’s Corn Maze, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 4749 Hermantown Road, Hermantown. Admission: $8 for ages 12 and older, $7 for ages 2-11 and free for younger children. Call (218) 727-1177 or go to engwallscornmaze.com.
- Corn Maze, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Ken Johnson farm, 2595 Pudas Road in Oulu, Wis. Admission: $8 for adults, $7 for ages 11 and younger. Go to oulucornmaze.com or call (715) 372-4148.
- County Seat Theater Company presents “Something Wicked This Way Comes,” a drama by Ray Bradbury, 2 p.m. Sunday, Encore Performing Arts Theater, 2035 Highway 33 S., Cloquet. One strange and dark year long ago, Halloween came early. It came on Oct. 24, three hours after midnight, to be precise. The exact same time that Cooger & Dark’s Pandemonium Shadow show rolled into Green Town, Ill. As the town clock chimes 3 a.m., James Nightshade and William Halloway leave their beds to watch the train pull in, but there is no one manning the locomotive and no one in the cars behind. Tickets: $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and students. Call (218) 878-0071 or go to countyseattheater.com.
- Not So Scary Halloween Concert, 3 p.m. Sunday, Superior High School, 2600 Catlin Ave., Superior. Tickets: $25 per family, $10 for adults or $5 for students. Call (218) 623-3776 or go to dsso.com.
- Trunk-or-Treat, 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Duluth Gospel Tabernacle, 1515 W. Superior St. Weather permitting there will be bounce houses, fires for s’mores, hot dogs and music.
- Fairlawn’s Flashlight Tour, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 906 E. Second St., Superior. Bring a flashlight. Not for ages 5 and younger. Tickets: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students and $5 for ages 6-17. Call (715) 394-5712 or go to superiorpublicmuseums.org.
- “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 7:30 p.m. Sunday, The Underground, 506 W. Michigan St. Tickets: $20 for adults, $18 for students. Go to duluthplayhouse.org/the-underground.
Halloween (Monday)
- Halloween costume parade, 11:45 a.m. Monday, all Duluth Public Library locations (520 W. Superior St., 105 Mount Royal Shopping Circle and 5830 Grand Ave.). Call (218) 730-4200 or go to duluthlibrary.evanced.info.
- Mad Scientist Symposium, 4-7 p.m. Monday, Harrison Community Center, 3002 W. Third St. A unique trick-or-treat stop that focuses on highlighting the achievements of famous female scientists by giving them a mad mad science makeover. For the whole family with goodie bags for kids and adults.
- Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m. Monday, New Life Community Church, 1699 Highway 210, Carlton.
- Go trick-or-treating at Malloween, 5-8 p.m. Monday, Miller Hill Mall in Duluth. Costume contest at 6 p.m. Children ages 13 and older are not permitted to wear masks or full face paint. Go to Facebook.com/MillerHillMall.
- Trick-or-Treat at the University of Wisconsin-Superior residence halls, 6-8 p.m. Monday, in Ross-Hawkes, Crownhart, Curran-McNeill and Ostrander halls along Catlin Avenue, Superior. Carnival activities at The Link in Ross-Hawkes Hall, 2231 Catlin Ave., and a Curren-McNeill-Ostrander Halls, 1714 Catlin Ave., will feature a haunted house for ages 12 and older or with parent consent. Free parking in university lots near the residence halls.
- Duluth Haunted Ship, 6:30-11 p.m. Monday, William A. Irvin Haunted Ship, 301 Harbor Drive. Tickets: $12; get $2 off with a donation of a canned food item. College students are buy one, get one with student ID. Children ages 11 and younger not admitted without a parent. Go to duluthhauntedship.com or call (218) 722-7876.
- Screening of “Halloween,” 7 p.m. Monday, Zinema 2, 222 E. Superior St. Admission: $10, includes a Bent Paddle beer or pop and popcorn. Call (218) 336-1412 or go to zeitgeitarts.com.
- “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, The Underground, 506 W. Michigan St. Tickets: $20 for adults, $18 for students. Go to duluthplayhouse.org/the-underground.