Alternative activities for an extra spooky Halloween

And while the holiday’s traditional agenda of wandering through haunted houses and feeding candy to gaggles of miniature superheroes is exhilarating in itself, there are even more ways to celebrate the humor, imaginativeness and morbidity of Halloween. After all, more is more on this holiday — especially when it comes to candy.

To create some extra scares and laughs during this year’s festivities, here are some alternative family-friendly activities to throw in the bucket.

Night hike for the brave

Haunted asylums aside, there are few places more inertly scary than an autumn forest at nightfall and its unknown contents. The tall, black skeletons of leafless trees overhead and dark silhouettes of darting bodies echo the lingering horrors of the human psyche that date back to the hunter-gatherer days.

To take a trip back in time, gather friends for a hike in the woods once the trick-or-treaters go to bed. Chose a trail with terrain that matches the group’s hiking skill level and disburse flashlights throughout the group. Make sure to do a head count and have a communication system intact — it’s easy to get separated and lost at night.

While romping through the dark, keep an eye out for nocturnal animals. Use the flashlights to hunt for the glowing eyes of fox, raccoon and deer. Stop every once and awhile to listen for the airy hooting of a watchful owl or the rustling of leaves from a digging squirrel.

For an extra eerie hike, turn off the flashlights and look for the soft, green glow of bioluminescent mushrooms. The subtle light will shine from the underside of the mushroom caps, like light streaming from lamp shades.

In late fall, there are several mushrooms to look for, including the fuzzy foot, a bright yellow-and-red capped mushroom; honey mushroom, a hairy, cinnamon-topped cluster mushroom; and night light, a small, white shelf mushroom. To ensure their discovery, prepare ahead of time and mark their locations during the daylight. Night lights and fuzzy feet grow on rotting logs, while honey mushrooms bloom at the base of deciduous trees.

Equipment: hiking shoes, flashlights

Scary movie in the yard

Trade the couch for lawn chairs and watch a horror film in the backyard. Using a digital or old film projector, create an outdoor theater by projecting a movie onto the garage door or side of the house. The cobwebs hanging in the garage corners add a unique spooky effect as they sneak into the edges of the film display.

While watching the movie, pass around a bowl of popcorn, or better yet, a bucket of freshly collected trick-or-treat candy. Beef up the lawn chairs with pillows and blankets, and keep warm and comfy with plenty of hot drinks.

Digital movie projectors can be rented from several equipment rental companies around the Twin Ports. Prices vary from $50-80 per day. If the wallet impact is too much, it’s not too far-fetched an idea to ask neighbors and friends if they have a film projector they’re willing to lend.

Equipment: movie projector, scary movie, lawn chairs, warm blankets, hot drinks and good eats such as popcorn or trick-or-treat candy

Glowing jack-o’-lantern flotilla

One of the traditions of the Chinese Hungry Ghost festival — a Halloween-esque holiday which celebrates the connection between the dead and the living — is a floating lantern parade. In the early fall, festival-goers place glowing paper lanterns in rivers and watch them drift away in the night. The lanterns are believed to guide the lost souls of their ancestors to downstream food offerings.

A fun way to recreate this luminous tradition is to use jack-o’-lanterns in place of paper lanterns. By design, pumpkins float in water, but once transformed into jack-o’-lanterns, they need a bit more help to stay above the surface.

The easiest way to do this is to create a level, foam raft for the jack-o’-lantern to sit on. Break into the summer beach equipment and get out the swimming kick boards. If the pumpkin sinks with one kickboard, stack several foam boards on top of each other and squeeze them together using bungee cord. The heavier and larger the pumpkin, the more surface area and thickness of foam is needed to keep it afloat.

Another way to create a raft is to buy foam board insulation from a hardware store and cut it into pumpkin-sized squares. Cut on the generous side to ensure flotation.

Just before nightfall, set up the jack-o’-lantern flotilla on a calm body of water such as the Twin Ponds on West Skyline Parkway or Rock Pond in Bagley Nature Center next to University of Minnesota Duluth — the more jack-o’-lanterns, the more fascinating the display.

Along with the rafts and pumpkins, bring small candles, matches, a pen and a long, thin rope. Before setting the jack-o’-lantern off to sail on the water, ensure there’s a way to bring them back to shore by tying on a leash. Poke holes through the foam rafts using a pen and tie rope onto the holes. Make sure the other end of the rope stays on shore.

Once the rafts are tied down and in the water, light the candles inside of the jack-o’-lanterns and place the pumpkins on the rafts. Push the floating light displays onto the pond and watch how their glowing orange faces reflect perfectly on the water surface. Be sure to clean up your display and take your flotilla with you when you’re done!

Equipment: carved pumpkins, foam boards, candles, lighter, rope, pen

Pumpkin bowling

Before trick-or-treating begins, round up all the kid ghouls and witches in the backyard and warm up those door-knocking muscles with some pumpkin bowling. As the game title implies, a pumpkin is used in place of a bowling ball. What’s not implied is the bowling pins are made up of tall cups filled with candy and the bowling lane is a flat or downhill grass terrain.

To set up the game, find a pumpkin and cut off the stem to make it as round as possible. To really get in the spirit, cut three finger holes into the pumpkin for under-handing the big veggie just like a bowling ball. Both a hollowed or full pumpkin qualify for this activity, but the lumpier the surface, the more zig-zaggy the pumpkin rolls.

Bumper lanes are optional and can be set up using bales of hay on either side of the bowling lane.

Like regular bowling, the kid ghouls and witches roll the pumpkins down the grassy lane and try to knock over as many of the spaced-out candy jars as possible. Two rolls per turn, and after the turn, the bowler must collect all of their spilled candy and set the empty cups back in formation. Refill the pins with candy once they are all completely empty.

Strategic rolling forms include the in-between-the-legs granny roll, the partial lunge traditional bowling swing and the swinging-chair-ride spin-around throw. If the bowler can’t get enough momentum on flat terrain, either shorten the length of the lane or move the game to a slight downhill area. Pumpkins often break on impact, so make sure there are plenty of pumpkins to bowl.

Equipment: pumpkins, tall jars or cups, several bags of bite-size candy, optional bales of hay

Eyeball spaghetti

Cook up a Halloween-themed meal any little devil can enjoy: eyeball spaghetti served in a steamy pumpkin bowl.

Hold off from carving eyeballs and triangular noses out of those hollowed pumpkins and, instead, use them as bowls to serve a scrumptious, kooky meal. Bake the pumpkins by placing them and their lids on baking sheets and cooking them in a 400-degree oven until they are tender — the amount of cooking time depends on the size of the pumpkin.

While the pumpkin bakes, prepare a favorite spaghetti recipe with a red sauce concoction and leave room for eyeball toppings. Though mixing real eyeballs in with the noodles is the ultimate scary meal, for those less daring, there is, fortunately, a tasty substitute made of meatballs, mozzarella cheese, and black or green olives.

To create the meatball eyeballs, use a knife to dig out round, little craters in each meatball for the pupils and irises to sit. Next, cut the cheese into donut shapes and fit them inside the meatball craters to act as irises. Fill the inner holes of the cheese with halved olives to appear as the eyeballs’ pupils.

Once the eyeballs are fashioned, pull the steamy pumpkin bowl out of the oven, fill it with spaghetti and sprinkle on the meaty eyeballs.

Ahh, but don’t dig in quite yet. Be sure the table is set up with the appropriate utensils. For trick-or-treaters dressed as princesses, use a dinner fork, spaghetti spoon and finest cloth napkin available. Pirates can scoop with a big, wooden spoon. And anyone dressed as an animal or caveman, roll up the sleeves and one fistful at a time.