"She said, 'You kicked down the f——— door,' " Ford recalled during a recent phone interview from a bus traveling through part of Arizona. True story, according to the musician who came of rock 'n' roll age in the mid-1970s. "There weren't any other girls out there in the beginning of my career. I had only men to look up to. We had no female role models.

"I guess I can go to my grave and know I left my mark on this world," Ford added.

Hale of Halestorm, Ford and Dorothy, a Los Angeles rock band, are currently sharing a stage as a female-fronted, super-lineup of guitar-rippers. They play at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Hall.

The tour was Hale's idea. She's fronted the Pennsylvania-based band of boys — which includes her brother Arejay Hale on drums — since the late 1990s.

Recently, she said, the scene has been good for women in the music biz.

"Screw it, we're coming in," Hale said. "For whatever reason, I've been wanting to put together a lineup like this. Specifically women who are kind of like me. It had to be the right lineup."

Ford brings the longevity. She's a guitarist who, as a teenager in the mid-1970s, joined the all-girl rock band The Runaways. After they disbanded, she had a solo career that included the hit single "Kiss Me Deadly" and "Close My Eyes Forever," a duet with Ozzy Osbourne. She dropped out of the scene for more than a decade — which included raising her sons — but returned in the late 2000s.

Dorothy, a relative newbie, is a hard-rock band with buzz fronted by Dorothy Martin. It landed on Rolling Stone magazine's Top 50 Best New Artists of 2014.

The three acts first joined up in April, took the summer off and then got back together again for 16 extra shows in the United States and Canada during October. The initial icebreaker for the ladies: a few gross jokes, Hale said.

"There have been people who say 'Do you talk about hair and boys?' " Hale said. "(Martin and Ford) are raunchier than the boys — and this is someone who has spent her life 2 feet away from boys and their socks. Lita holds nothing back. Same with Dorothy."

Growing up in the 1960s and '70s, Ford favored guitar players. She listened to Deep Purple — Ritchie Blackmore was her idol, she said — and Black Sabbath — "Those riffs were so badass."

Then, there was the blues-rocker Johnny Winter.

"He never hid behind his hair," she said. "You get a lot of artists who get on stage and hide behind their hair. Johnny Winter was right out there playing his guitar. He never looked at his guitar neck. He was a frontman playing guitar and singing lead vocals, three jobs at the same time."

Just one woman, Janis Joplin, lands on her list of influences.

Ford credits her parents with being supportive of her need to play guitar. Also: For picking her up late at night, for collecting her high school diploma and for allowing her to join The Runaways, a band of teenage girls that included Joan Jett.

"It was just raunchy back then," Ford said. "The music scene was vicious. "The Runaways would get spit on. If you stepped back and looked through the air, you'd see gobs of spit in the air."

Once, a wad landed on her guitar neck.

"I remember, you could not let it show that it was bothering you," she said. "You had to plow through. We did. We just kept playing. We started to spit back."

Hale means no offense when she refers to Ford as a "foremother of rock," alongside Ann and Nancy Wilson, Joan Jett and Pat Benatar. By the time she picked up a guitar as a teenager, there was a precedent of women in rock. She's been able to write raw and remorseless songs and have a tour-heavy career. In 2013, the band won a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance for "Love Bites (So Do I)."

"These are the girls who literally kicked the door open," Hale said. "There are things I've not had to endure because Lita already had to go through them. I've never had to sit on someone's lap or make that decision when I go to the radio station. Flirt to get my record played, I've never had to do that."

This is the kind of late-night conversation they have on this tour, Hale said.

"I've ... found myself thanking her for not saying 'screw it,' '' she said. "If she had done that, maybe I would have said 'I quit,' too."

Rather, Hale gets to look out on stage every night and see a woman in leather pants rocking out.

"These are life goals," she said.

If you go

• What: Halestorm, Lita Ford, Dorothy

• When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday

• Where: Pioneer Hall, DECC

• Tickets: $29.50 in advance at jadepresents.com/halestorm-duluth, Ticketmaster outlets including the DECC ticket office; $32 at the door