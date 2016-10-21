SAM COOK COLUMN: Starting the day with a sprint

I happened to be out for an early-morning run. It was before 7 a.m., and the day was just gathering light. The kid was waiting for a school bus, I figured. A pickup was idling, lights on, just across the street from him. Maybe that was his mom or dad, waiting to make sure he caught the bus.

I veered off the sidewalk and into the street to give the young boy some space. He perked up when he saw me coming, and as I ran by, he launched into a full sprint down the sidewalk, racing me. I was not moving at anywhere near a sprint, and he easily pulled away from me. I mean, he was cooking — legs pumping, arms churning, feet flying.

He went farther than I thought he would, then looked over his shoulder to see where I was. As I began to catch up, he launched into another impersonation of Usain Bolt and left me in his wake again.

Finally, a good half-block or more from where he had started, he coasted to a stop. As I ran by, I told him he was a very fast runner.

He smiled, then glanced back at where his backpack waited. Perhaps realizing he had run farther than he intended, he took off cheetah-style to where he had started.

I ran on with light feet, buoyed by the spirit and spunk of that boy.

I'll likely never cross paths with that kid for the rest of my life, and as I ran on, I wondered who he would become. Would he capitalize on those fast-twitch muscle fibers and set records in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles? Would he be a breakaway threat for the Bulldogs' football team or a lightning winger in some college hockey program?

Or would the same spark of initiative and confidence he showed at the bus stop inspire him to launch his own business someday far from the streets of Duluth? Would his desire to compete head-to-head with adversaries drive him to the heights of the business world?

Or would that same sense of purpose lead him to other lands, where he would forgo big paychecks and devote his life to the service of those less fortunate than him?

Maybe he would settle down in his hometown, marry and raise kids on a street not so different from the one where he was waiting for the school bus. A place so safe that a kid grows up feeling comfortable enough to race a stranger for half a block on a fall morning.

We have no clue, of course, about any of that. Look at your class picture from first or second grade. How would you have picked the kid who went on to do mission work in Zimbabwe, or the one who helped invent a life-saving medical device, or the one who wound up in prison?

We are all raw clay at that age, ready to be shaped by our home life, or the one teacher who unleashes our potential.

For now, though, for one Duluth kid, it was enough to be sprinting along a sidewalk on a cool October morning, feeling light and fast and happy. And making an old runner smile.