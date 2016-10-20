Tips for going on fall hikes with your dog

First, be sure to research your breed. The amount of physical activity that your dog needs is heavily influenced by breed type. A high-energy breed like a Border Collie may have a much easier time on a hike than a lower-energy breed. The exercise limits of your dog are an important factor to keep in mind before heading out on an adventure. Research your breed and check with your veterinarian to make sure that your plans are in line with your dog's physical limits.

The American Kennel Club offers tips on what to bring along when you and your dog hit the trails together:

• Leash. Many trails require dogs to be on leash, but even if your trail doesn't have a leash requirement, it's a good idea to have it with you anyway. Keeping your dog on leash will help if you need to steer him away from anything along the trail, like poisonous plants or other animals.

• Water and travel bowl. Hiking can be exhausting for your dog, so make sure you bring water to offer him. Bring a collapsible bowl with a bottle of water and offer your dog a drink every half-hour.

• Bags for cleanup. Always bring bags with you to clean up after your dog, even if you don't think you'll be out that long. Your dog will eventually need a bathroom break, and it is better to have cleanup bags just in case.

• First-aid kit. It is best to always have some essentials with you in case of an emergency. It's good to have items such as a small tube of antibiotic cream for minor cuts, roll-on bandages and a clean bandana to use as a tourniquet in case of major bleeding or bone fractures.