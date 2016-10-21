THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK

Have lunch at the annual Harvest Sale, with baked goods, local artisans, vendors and homemade pasties, 9 a.m. Saturday, Lakeside Presbyterian Church, 4430 McCulloch St. Cost: $4 for pasties, $7 for soup bar lunch.

Enter the 11th annual Pumpkin 5K Run and Walk, 10 a.m. Saturday, Fond du Tribal and Community College, 2101 14th St., Cloquet. Registration fee: $20. Go to fdltcc.edu or zapevent.com.

Don't miss the Symphony Orchestra Concert: 17th annual Story Hour, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Weber Music Hall, University of Minnesota Duluth. Tickets: $11 for adults, $9 for seniors, $6 for students, $4 for UMD students and free for ages 12 and younger. Go to tickets.umn.edu or call (218) 726-8877.

Need something to do on Sunday? Check out Branson on the Road, 3 p.m. Sunday, Cloquet High School Auditorium, 1008 18th St., Cloquet.. Tickets: $23 or $21 for ages 50 and older. Call (218) 879-1261 or stop in at Cloquet Community Education office in the Cloquet Middle School, 509 Carlton Ave.

Proctor Community Band presents a concert of your favorite 1950s songs, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Proctor High School auditorium, 131 Ninth St. Admission is free, but non-perishable food items or monetary donations to the Proctor Food Shelf are appreciated.

Grab your skates and take part in the "Boo Bash" open ice skating party, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Duluth Heritage Sports Center, 120 S. 30th Ave. W. All ages and costumes are encouraged. Features live DJ music, face painting, haunted locker rooms and treats. Bring a nonperishable food item to donate. Open skating will also be offered from 1:30-3:30 p.m. today. Children under age 10 should be accompanied by an adult.

Make plans to go to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum's third annual Halloween Costume Carnival, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 28, Lake Superior Railroad Museum, The Depot, 506 W. Michigan St. Features photo booth, cupcake walk, games, bingo and face painting. Admission: $5 or free for members and for ages 2 and younger. Call (218) 727-8025 or go to duluthdepot.org.

For the Adventurer

County Seat Theater Co. presents "Something Wicked This Way Comes," a drama by Ray Bradbury, 7 p.m. today and Saturday and Oct. 27-29 as well as 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 30, Encore Performing Arts Theater, 2035 Highway 33 S., Cloquet. One strange and dark year long ago, Halloween came early. It came on Oct. 24, three hours after midnight, to be precise. The exact same time that Cooger & Dark's Pandemonium Shadow show rolled into Green Town, Ill. As the town clock chimes at 3 a.m., James Nightshade and William Halloway leave their beds to watch the train pull in, but there is no one manning the locomotive and no one in the cars behind. Tickets: $18 for adults or $16 for seniors and students. Call (218) 878-0071 or go to countyseattheater.com.

Make plans to attend an evening of history and Victorian superstition, hosted by University of Wisconsin-Superior Center for Continuing Education and Fairlawn Mansion, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 28-29, Fairlawn Mansion, 906 W. Second St., Superior. Features a cheese and cracker reception (bring your own beverage but no red wine please), presentation by paranormal investigator Scott Kenner, and a flashlight tour of the mansion. Cost: $20 for one ticket or $35 for two. Must be 21 and older. Bring your own flashlight. Call (715) 394-8032 or go to uwsuper.edu/cce.

For the Animal Lover

Attend the Loyal Order of the Moose 606 fundraiser for the Humane Society of Douglas County from 2-6 p.m. Sunday in Moose Lodge, 66 E. Fifth St., Superior. Features dinner, silent auction, door prizes and music. Bring a food/pet item/paper product from the HSDC wish list (hsdcpets.com) and receive a free pet microchip and $1 off your meal. Tickets can be purchased from 8 a.m. to noon or after 4 p.m. at Moose Lodge or at the Superior Animal Shelter, 138 Moccasin Mike Road.

For the Gardener

Take part in the annual Tipping of the Roses, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday as well as 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Leif Erikson Park. Call (218) 730-4334 or email cskafte@duluthmn.gov.

For the Foodie

Sign up for Soup's On! With Chad Nurminen, 11 a.m. as well as 6 p.m. Thursday, Blue Heron Trading Co., 394 S. Lake Ave. Learn to make curried squash soup, Southwestern black bean soup, French onion soup and beer cheese soup. Call (218) 722-8799 for required registration.

Come hungry to the Taste of Hermantown 10th annual event, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, AAD Shrine Building, 5152 Miller Trunk Highway. Sample food from Pike Lake DQ, Foster's Sports Bar, Perkins Miller Hill, McKenzies, Texas Roadhouse, Outback Steakhouse, Stokke's Meats, Dave's Pizza Skyline, Grandma's, and Super One Deli. Admission: $15 or free for ages 10 and younger.

Ongoing

• Glensheen Historic Estate, 3300 London Road, offers a 39-room mansion and seven acres of formal gardens and working vegetable gardens. Ground hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with tours offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visit glensheen.wp.d.umn.edu or call (218) 726-8910.

• Duluth Depot, 506 W. Michigan St., includes Lake Superior Railroad Museum, Duluth Art Institute, St. Louis County Historical Society and Veterans' Memorial Hall. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visit duluthdepot.org or call (218) 727-8025.

• Douglas County Historical Society, 1101 John Ave., Superior, offers exhibits, events and history theater. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call (715) 392-8449 or go to douglashistory.org.

• Great Lakes Aquarium, 353 Harbor Drive, models a number of habitats from the Great Lakes and around the world. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visit glaquarium.org or call (218) 740-3474.

• Lake Superior Zoo, 7210 Fremont St., is the only zoo in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin. It features a wide variety of animals and educational displays. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visit lszoo.org or call (218) 730-4500.

• North Shore Scenic Railroad, 506 W. Michigan St., offers daily and special excursions. Reservations are recommended. Go to northshorescenicrailroad.org or call (218) 722-1273 for details.

• Open skate, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays (1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays when school is not in session), Heritage Sports Center, 120 S. 30th Ave. W. Bring your own skates. Free.