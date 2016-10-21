Heartland Indie Best-sellers
The Heartland Indie Best-seller List, as brought to you by Great Lakes Independent Booksellers Association, Midwest Booksellers Association and IndieBound for the week ending Oct. 16. Visit IndieBound.org.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett (Harper, $27.99)
2. Small Great Things, Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, $28.99)
3. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95)
4. The Trespasser, Tana French (Viking, $27)
5. Today Will Be Different, Maria Semple (Little Brown, $27)
6. Two by Two, Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)
7. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27)
8. Razor Girl, Carl Hiaasen (Knopf, $27.95)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen (S&S, $32.50)
2. Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished World War II Japan, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard (Holt, $30)
3. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)
4. The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer (Gallery, $28)
5. Upstream: Selected Essays,
Mary Oliver (Penguin, $26)
6. Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape and the Making of Winston Churchill, Candice Millard (Doubleday, $30)
7. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $16)
2. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)
3. In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press, $16)
4. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)
5. Fates and Furies, Lauren Groff (Riverhead, $16)
6. The Light Between Oceans, M.L. Stedman (Scribner, $17)
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. The Witches: Suspicion, Betrayal, and Hysteria in 1692 Salem, Stacy Schiff (Back Bay, $18.99)
2. S.P.Q.R.: A History of Ancient Rome, Mary Beard (Liveright, $17.95)
3. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero (Running Press, $16)
4. Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear, Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead, $16)
5. The Road to Character, David Brooks (Random House, $18)
6. Why Not Me?, Mindy Kaling (Three River Press, $16)
MASS MARKET
1. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $9.99)
2. Inferno, Dan Brown (Anchor, $9.99)
3. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham (Dell, $9.99)
4. The Survivor, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills (Pocket, $9.99)
5. Cross Justice, James Petterson (Vision, $9.99)
6. Blue, Danielle Steel (Dell, $8.99)
YOUNG ADULT
1. A Monster Calls, Patrick Ness (Candlewick, $9.99)
2. Holding Up the Universe, Jennifer Niven (Knopf Books for Young Readers, $17.99)
3. All the Bright Places, Jennifer Niven (Ember, $10.99)
4. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie, Ellen Forney (Illus.) (Little Brown, $15.99)
5. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak (Knopf, $12.99)
6. The Reader, Traci Chee (Putnam BYR, $19.99)
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.) (Puffin, $6.99)
2. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.) (HMH Books for Young Readers, $12.99)
3. Eek! Halloween!, Sandra Boynton (Workman Publishing, $6.95)
4. Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.) (Abram Books for Young Readers, $17.95)
5. We Found a Hat, Jon Klassen (Candlewick, $17.99)