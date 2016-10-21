Readings and Writers

■ The 2018 Wisconsin Poets’ Calendar is now accepting submissions. No entry fee. Deadline: Dec. 1. Go to wfop.org, select events/contests for guidelines and rules.

■ The Thunderbird Review, Issue 5, seeks submissions. Writers in certain Minnesota and Wisconsin counties are eligible. No entry free. Deadline: Dec. 1. For guidelines, email dschummer@fdltcc.edu.

Events

■ Last Poems: A Posthumous Publication Reading and Farewell to Philip Dacey for his book, “The Ice Cream Vigils: Last Poems,” 7 p.m. today, Quaker Meeting House, 1802 E. First St., Duluth. Free admission. Call Bart at (218) 724-2736.

■ Duluth Public Library offers these events. Go to duluthlibrary.org or call (218) 730-4200, option 4.

Bedtime story time, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, West Duluth branch library.

• Toddler time, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library, Green Room.

• Preschool story time, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library.

• Preschool story time, 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Mount Royal branch library.

■ Published! Four Writers’ First Books, presented by Lake Superior Writers, 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth, 835 W. College St. Features authors Lucie Amundson, Julie Gard, Alice Marks and Felicia Schneiderhan. Free admission.

■ Author and chef Beatrice Ojakangas reads from and signs copies of her new memoir, “Homemade: Finnish Rye, Feed Sack Fashion and Other Simple Ingredients from My Life in Food,” at these locations.

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Irma’s Finland House, 3625 Ninth St. N., Virginia.

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29, First Lutheran Church, 1100 E. Superior St.

• 6 p.m. Nov. 3, Superior Public Library. Free admission.

• 5-6 p.m. Nov. 10, Benefit for LSS Crisis Nursery at The Kitchi Gammi Club, 831 E. Superior St., Duluth. Social hour, book sale and signing from 5-6 p.m., dinner and program from 6-7:30 p.m. Call (218) 302-6837 or go to lssmn.org/DuluthCrisisNurseryBenefit for tickets and details.

■ Author Michael Schumacher signs copies of his book, “Torn in Two: The Sinking of the Daniel J. Morrell and One Man’s Survival on the Open Sea,” 10 a.m. Nov. 5, Gales of November Conference, DECC.

Bookstore

■ Barnes & Noble in the Miller Hill Mall offers these events. Call (218) 786-0710 or go to bn.com.

Halloween story time, 11 am. Saturday.

• “A Halloween Scare in Minnesota” story time, 11 a.m. Tuesday.

• Book talk and book fair in support of YWCA Duluth Girl Power! with Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Bartlett, author of “Making Waves: Grassroots Feminism in Duluth and Superior,” 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

• “If You Give a Mouse a Brownie” story time, 11 a.m. Oct. 29.

Books

Title: “Hunting Camp 52: Tales from a North Woods Deer Camp”

Author: John Marvin Hanson

Synopsis: The author takes the reader along on a nostalgic journey through the heydays of the camp — a place where every trail, rock and ravine has its own nickname; every kill is recorded by hand on a window shade, every hunter happily croons along during evening songfests and the poker games last late into the night.

Cost: $18.95

Publisher: Wisconsin Historical Society Press

Information: wisconsinhistory.org

Title: “The News From Lone Rock: Observations and Witticisms of a Small-Town Newsman”

Author: The late Freeland Dexter

Edited by: Deanna R. Haney

Forward: Mark E. Lefebvre

Synopsis: This is a collection of newsman Freeland Dexter’s articles at the turn of the 20th century in the bustling railroad town of Lone Rock, Wis. From the significant to the trivial, the tragic to the comical, Dexter reported it all. His column did more than just inform or poke fun; he took great pride in the advances of his town, commiserated in its losses, and ruminated on universal themes.

Cost: $18.95

Publisher: Wisconsin Historical Society Press

Information: wisconsinhistory.org