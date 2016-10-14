THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK

Don't miss the UMD Homecoming parade, 10 a.m. Saturday, UMD Campus. Go to d.umn.edu/homecoming.

Take the kids to Boo at the Zoo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 22, Lake Superior Zoo, 7210 Fremont St. Tickets: $9 in advance, $10 at door. Call (218) 730-4500 or go to lszoo.org.

Superior BID Spooktacular, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Superior. Parade lines up at 10 a.m. on Broadway Street (entrance on Hammond Avenue), proceeds to Banks Avenue and ends at 14th Street and Banks. Events follow at Superior Public Library, 1530 Tower Ave. Enjoy games, live music, pumpkin patch and vendors. A Spooktacular 5K is offered at 8:30 a.m. Go to superiorchamber.org for complete details.

Make your reservations today for the North Shore Scenic Railroad Pumpkin Train, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. Thursday through Oct. 23. Tickets: $18 for adults, $16 for children. Call (218) 722-1273 or go to northshorescenicrailroad.org.

"Paul Bunyan: Loggin' Legends and Lore," with David Ward from Homeward Bound Theater Co., 1 p.m. Oct. 21, Two Harbors Public Library, 320 County Highway 20. Free admission.

For the Music Lover

Attend the John Bushey Celebration — 25 years hosting Highway 61 Revisited on KUMD 103.3 FM, 8 p.m. Saturday, Rex Bar, Fitger's Complex, 600 E. Superior St. go to facebook.com/events/1740377959533950 for details.

For the Traveler

Krista Sue-Lo Twu, professor of Medieval and Renaissance Literature in the Department of English at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, gives a presentation on Shakespeare's "The Tempest," 6:30 p.m. Monday, Cloquet Public Library, 320 14th St. Call (218) 879-1531.

Get your tickets today for Grand Minnesota Taste-Together Brewfest, Oct. 22, Grand Casino, Hinckley. Sample more than 200 craft beers from 4:30-8 p.m. and enjoy a concert at 8:30 p.m. go to grandcasinobrewfest.com for details.

Ongoing

• Glensheen Historic Estate, 3300 London Road, offers a 39-room mansion and seven acres of formal gardens and working vegetable gardens. Ground hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with tours offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visit glensheen.wp.d.umn.edu or call (218) 726-8910.

• Duluth Depot, 506 W. Michigan St., includes Lake Superior Railroad Museum, Duluth Art Institute, St. Louis County Historical Society and Veterans' Memorial Hall. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visit duluthdepot.org or call (218) 727-8025.

• Douglas County Historical Society, 1101 John Ave., Superior, offers exhibits, events and history theater. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call (715) 392-8449 or go to douglashistory.org.

• Great Lakes Aquarium, 353 Harbor Drive, models a number of habitats from the Great Lakes and around the world. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visit glaquarium.org or call (218) 740-3474.

• Lake Superior Zoo, 7210 Fremont St., is the only zoo in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin. It features a wide variety of animals and educational displays. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visit lszoo.org or call (218) 730-4500.

• North Shore Scenic Railroad, 506 W. Michigan St., offers daily and special excursions. Reservations are recommended. Go to northshorescenicrailroad.org or call (218) 722-1273 for details.

• Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad, 7100 Grand Ave., offers vintage train rides 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through mid-October. Call (218) 624-7549 or go to lsmrr.org for details.

• Open skate, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays (1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays when school is not in session), Heritage Sports Center, 120 S. 30th Ave. W. Bring your own skates. Free.