Swedish hunk Alexander Skarsgard plays the title role with cinema's current reigning beauty, Margot Robbie, as his spunky Jane. The pair are the best-looking couple to hang with the animals in a beautiful jungle setting since Adam and Eve.

"The Legend of Tarzan" is not the king of jungle movies, but it is presented with such royal reverence that some people will go ape over it.

• "The Infiltrator"; 3 stars: Director Brad Furman uses the script based on the book by Robert Mazur to create the story of an undercover agent who lives in a tense, dramatic world while still allowing him to maintain his humanity. He's a good man living in an evil world.

It's not an easy task as the film looks at the true story of a U.S. Customs undercover agent who in 1985 maneuvers his way into the Colombian cartel of drug lord Pablo Escobar. One wrong word and the agent's life would be in mortal danger.

There is never a calm moment in "The Infiltrator" — but this is more about how an undercover operative must go deep into the minds of his targets.

• "Ghostbusters"; 1.5 stars: A team is formed to stop the host of ghosts in the city. There's something strange in the neighborhood, and it's the way director-writer Paul Feig handled the reboot. Instead of taking the classic franchise and making it a unique product, he settles for a story that lacks originality. The only sparks of interest are the endless cameo appearances and references to the original film.

ALSO NEW ON DVD

• "Blinky Bill: The Movie": Blinky Bill is a little koala with a big imagination.

• "Hillary's America: The Secret Life of the Democratic Party": Documentary on the reasons behind Hillary Clinton's political activities.

• "Rush Hour Trilogy": Includes the films starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker.

• "Caillou the Courageous": Caillou demonstrates perseverance, determination and courage.

• "Dark Water": A mother fighting for custody of her child starts having strange visions.

• "Broken Vows": A woman must deal with a psychotic stalker.

• "Ice Age: Collision Course": Group must stop a meteor that could destroy Earth.

• "Blood Father": A father makes his own justice.

• "Bubba the Redneck Werewolf": Based on the comic book series.

• "Private Property": The 1960 thriller starring Warren Oates is being released.

• "Nickelodeon Favorites: A Very Nick Jr. Christmas": Shimmer and Shine visit Santa.

• "Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands": Notions of good and evil are challenged.

• "Phantom of the Theatre": Haunted theater will have more victims when the facility reopens.

• "Approaching the Unknown": One man faces the vastness of space on his own. Mark Strong stars.

• "It's a Wonderful Life": The Frank Capra holiday classic is being re-released to mark the 70th anniversary.

• "Missing Ingredient: What Is the Recipe for Success?": Behind-the-scenes look at Gino's and Pescatore.

• "She Who Must Burn": Woman's efforts to help others gets her blamed for mysterious deaths.

• "The Twilight Zone: The Complete Series": Includes 156 episodes from five seasons.

• "Impractical Jokers: The Complete Fourth Season": Includes the 100th episode of the cable series.

• "The Carol Burnett Show: The Lost Episodes — Classic Carol": There are seven episodes that have not been seen in their uncut broadcast versions since they originally aired.

• "Adventure Time: The Complete Sixth Season": Escape to the fantastic Land of Ooo.

• "Sherpa": Fateful 2014 expedition forces sherpas to make a stand for human rights.

• "Len & Company": Rhys Ifans plays a rock star facing a personal crisis.

• "Feed the Beast: Season One": Two friends gamble on opening a restaurant.

AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL HD:

• "Nerve": High school senior gets involved with an online game that features more and more dangerous truth-or-dares. Emma Roberts stars.

• "Flytrap": Man deals with odd group of housemates.

• "Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders": Animated tale featuring actors from 1960s series.

• "Lights Out": An older sister tries to stop an entity that once haunted her from harming her brother.

• "Papa: Hemingway in Cuba": Miami journalist travels to Havana to meet his idol in 1959.

• "Friends Effing Friends Effing Friends": Post-modern romantic comedy about sex among friends.

• "Blue Jay": Former high school sweethearts reunite 20 years later. Mark Duplass, Sarah Paulson star.