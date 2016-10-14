SAM COOK COLUMN: Love of Labs: Tales from trail and marsh

"Look," she said, "I brought the old dog today."

The old dog, another yellow Lab, was standing nearby on the trail. She looked happy, but all of her legs were trembling, as if merely standing up was difficult for her. She hadn't made many runs lately.

"Look at her legs shaking," the woman said. "She's 14. I had left the house with the other dog, but when I looked back, this one had her nose pressed to the glass watching us go."

That was more than the woman could stand.

"I cried," she said.

She cried, then went back, opened the door and let the old dog out for one more run. I could tell the woman was thrilled to have the old dog along, even if it meant the woman would have to slow her pace and abbreviate her run.

As dog owners, we are regularly humbled by the desire and passion of our canine partners. They want to be with us and will amaze us with their tenacity. The encounter on the trail reminded me of something I had heard just a few days earlier.

I was standing in a duck blind with another hunter on a lake up north. Between flocks of incoming ring-necked ducks and mallards, he told me a story about one of his previous black Labs.

A flock of bluebills — scaup — had come in one day in late fall, and the hunters had dropped seven or eight birds, he said. The dogs, including his own, had picked up some of the birds, but four remained on the water, in the cover behind the boat. The hunter sent his dog for one of the remaining birds. He couldn't see the dog in the dense vegetation, but he was confident the dog would find one of the birds.

"He went back in there, and pretty soon, here he comes with a duck," the hunter said.

His partner that day suggested the hunter send the dog for another duck, so the hunter sent him again.

"Pretty soon, I hear him snuffling," the hunter said. "I know he's got the duck."

The Lab delivered that bird, too. These were difficult retrieves, for ducks that the dog could not see. On each retrieve, the dog might have been in the water for four or five minutes.

The hunter sent his dog again. Two birds remained in the marsh.

"I hear him snuffling again," the hunter said. "I know he's got another one. He brings that one back."

The hunter was unsure whether he should send the dog for the last bird, he said. It was late in the season. The water was cold.

" 'He's already been in the water for half an hour,' " the hunter said he told his partner.

But his partner persuaded him to send the dog again.

He paused, telling the story, and turned away. He was silent for some time. A strong wind blew across the decoys. The sun wrestled with low clouds for control of the sky.

Finally the hunter turned back to me and managed to finish his story.

"He got that one, too," the hunter said, his voice breaking.

He was silent again for a moment.

"I cry every time I tell that story," he said.