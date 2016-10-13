Leash training 101

The American Kennel Club's canine good citizen director, Mary Burch, offers the following tips for teaching your puppy to walk on a leash:

• Consistency. Determine what side you want your puppy to walk on and stick with that side to avoid any confusion. Identify a toy or treat that your puppy really likes and use the food or toy to gain your pup's attention and to motivate him before you start walking.

• Focus. Put on the leash and start with your puppy at your preferred side. Hold the toy or treat at the center of your waist to keep his attention on you. Maintaining his focus is extremely important when there are so many distractions around.

• Verbal command. Give a verbal command like "let's walk" or "heel" to begin walking with your puppy. As you walk forward and your pup successfully walks along with you, praise him by saying "good boy, walk!"

• Reward. For every few feet your puppy appropriately walks beside you, stop and give him a little piece of the treat or let him play with the toy you brought along. Start with five steps, then build up to 10, then 15. Eventually you'll be able to reduce or eliminate the use of a treat or toy altogether.