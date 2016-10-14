Heartland Indie Best-sellers
The Heartland Indie Best-seller List, as brought to you by Great Lakes Independent Booksellers Association, Midwest Booksellers Association and IndieBound for the week ending Oct. 9. Visit IndieBound.org.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett (Harper, $27.99)
2. The Trespasser, Tana French (Viking, $27)
3. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95)
4. Two by Two, Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27)
5. Razor Girl, Carl Hiaasen (Knopf, $27.95)
6. Nutshell, Ian McEwan (Nan A. Talese, $24.95)
7. Today Will Be Different, Maria Semple (Little Brown, $27)
8. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press, $26)
9. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles (Viking, $27)
10. Home, Harlan Coben (Dutton, $28)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen (S&S, $32.50)
2. Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished World War II Japan, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard (Holt, $30)
3. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)
4. The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer (Gallery, $28)
5. Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape and the Making of Winston Churchill, Candice Millard (Doubleday, $30)
6. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)
7. Designing Your Life, Bill Burnett, Dave Evans (Knopf, $24.95)
8. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau, $24)
9. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books, $24.95)
10. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg (S&S, $30)
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $16)
2. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)
3. Fates and Furies, Lauren Groff (Riverhead, $16)
4. In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press, $16)
5. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)
6. The Light Between Oceans, M.L. Stedman (Scribner, $17)
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. The Witches: Suspicion, Betrayal, and Hysteria in 1692 Salem, Stacy Schiff (Back Bay, $18.99)
2. S.P.Q.R.: A History of Ancient Rome, Mary Beard (Liveright, $17.95)
3. Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear, Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead, $16)
4. The Road to Character, David Brooks (Random House, $18)
5. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero (Running Press, $16)
6. Why Not Me?, Mindy Kaling (Three River Press, $16)
MASS MARKET
1. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $9.99)
2. Inferno, Dan Brown (Anchor, $9.99)
3. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham (Dell, $9.99)
4. Cross Justice, James Petterson (Vision, $9.99)
5. The Survivor, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills (Pocket, $9.99)
6. Blue, Danielle Steel (Dell, $8.99)
YOUNG ADULT
1. A Monster Calls, Patrick Ness (Candlewick, $9.99)
2. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie, Ellen Forney (Illus.) (Little Brown, $15.99)
3. Replica, Lauren Oliver (Harper, $19.99)
4. Holding Up the Universe, Jennifer Niven (Knopf Books for Young Readers, $17.99)
5. All the Bright Places, Jennifer Niven (Ember, $10.99)
6. Nerve, Jeanne Ryan (Speak, $10.99)
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.) (HMH Books for Young Readers, $12.99)
2. Eek! Halloween!, Sandra Boynton (Workman Publishing, $6.95)
3. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.) (Puffin, $6.99)
4. Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.) (Abram Books for Young Readers, $17.95)
5. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.) (Harper, $8.99)
6. Penguin Problems, Jory John, Lane Smith (Illus.) (Random House, $17.99)