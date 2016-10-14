Readings and Writers

■ The 2018 Wisconsin Poets’ Calendar is now accepting submissions from writers in certain Minnesota and Wisconsin counties. No entry fee. Deadline: Dec. 1. Email dschummer@fdltcc.edu for guidelines or go to wfop.org, select events/contests for guidelines and rules.

Events

■ Lake Superior Writers offers Write Like Shakespeare!, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Suite 303, Board of Trade Building, 301 W. First St. Cost: $55 or $25 for LSW members. Go to lakesuperiorwriters.org/events/ or call Marty at (218) 341-4363 or email msozansk@d.umn.edu to register.

■ Spirit Lake Poetry kicks off their 2016-17 series with Minneapolis poet Holly Day, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Prove Gallery, 21 N. Lake Ave. Go to facebook.com/events/1736171039732190/.

■ 2017 Wisconsin Poets Calendar publication party, 2 p.m. Sunday, Art Market 63, south of Cable on Highway 63. An open reading will precede poems by area poets published in the calendar. Light refreshments will be served. Sponsored in part by Cable Hayward Area Arts Council.

■ The Duluth Public Library offers these events. Go to duluthlibrary.org or call (218) 730-4200/option 4.

• Bedtime story time, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, West Duluth branch library.

• Toddler time, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library, green room.

• Preschool story time, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library.

• Preschool story time, 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Mount Royal branch library.

• DPL Book Group, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, gold room. Book: “The Cuckoo’s Calling” by Robert Galbraith (aka J.K. Rowling).

■ Author Nancy Lee presents “The 1918 Fire that Destroyed the city of Cloquet,” based on her book titled “The Island,” noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, St. Louis County Historical Society, Ruth Maney Room, 506 W. Michigan St. Free admission. Call 733-7568.

■ Last Poems: A Posthumous Publication Reading and Farewell to Philip Dacey for his book, “The Ice Cream Vigils: Last Poems,” 7 p.m. Oct. 21, Quaker Meeting House, 1802 E. First St. Free admission. Call Bart at (218) 724-2736.

■ Author and chef Beatrice Ojakangas reads from and signs copies of her new memoir, “Homemade: Finnish Rye, Feed Sack Fashion, and Other Simple Ingredients from My Life in Food,” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22, Irma’s Finland House, 3625 Ninth St. N., Virginia.

■ Published! Four Writers’ First Books, presented by Lake Superior Writers, 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth, 835 W. College St. Features authors Lucie Amundson, Julie Gard, Alice Marks and Felicia Schneiderhan. Free admission.

Bookstore

■ Barnes & Noble in the Miller Hill Mall offers these events. Call (218) 786-0710 or go to bn.com.

• Educator Appreciation Days, through Sunday.

• Author John Sandford signs copies of his book, “Escape Clause: A Virgil Flowers Novel,” 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets will be handed out for those who purchase a book and want to attend the signing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are for line position only. Seating is on a first come basis.

• Halloween story time, 11 am. Oct. 22.

• “A Halloween Scare in Minnesota” story time, 11 a.m. Oct. 25.

Books

Title: “Escape Clause, A Virgil Flowers Novel”

Author:John Sandford

Synopsis: Virgil Flowers, a born cop and an unrepentant renegade, finds himself racing a ticking clock to discover the whereabouts of two rare Amur tigers that have been stolen from the Minnesota Zoo. Guessing the robbery is tied to the illegal harvesting of tiger’s internal organs for use in traditional Chinese medicine, he knows he has very little time to find them. On the homefront, Virgil’s relationship with his girlfriend, Frankie, has been getting kind of serious, but when Frankie’s sister, Sparkle, moves in for the summer, the situation gets a lot more complicated as Sparkle thinks Virgil’s kind of cute.

Cost: $29

Publisher: G.P. Putnam’s Sons

Information: penguin.com/read/