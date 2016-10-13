Best Bets: Longtime radio host celebrated

For as long as some KUMD-FM listeners have been alive, John Bushey has been spinning all things Bob Dylan on the local public radio station. There will be a party celebrating the show and the host of “Highway 61 Revisited” — in its 25th year — on Saturday at the Rex. Music by Cowboy Angel Blue, The Boomchucks and more. Marc Percansky, a fellow magician and Dylan-hound, will emcee the event.

There will also be a silent auction featuring a rock ’n’ roll level of rock ’n’ roll memorabilia, including an album signed by Dylan and a program from Joan Baez. Proceeds support Duluth Dylan Fest and KUMD-FM.

Bushey is a magician and a Houdini expert. He’s also has an extensive collection of Dylan recordings, memorabilia and knowledge. He was asked to do the show by a former program director, who knew about his collection.

KUMD’s current program director Maija Jenson told the News Tribune in 2015 that it’s one of the station’s flagship shows and a listener favorite.

Celebrating 25 Years of ‘Highway 61 Revisited’ is at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Rex, 600 E. Superior St. Tickets: $10 at johnbusheycelebration.eventbrite.com

