THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK

Take part in the third annual Quarantine Duluth Zombie Bar Crawl, 7:30 p.m. today. Afterparty at 11:30 p.m. at Rex Bar. Must be 21 to participate. Admission: $12. Go to twinportsnightlife.com to register.

Superior Rotary's Craft Beer and Fine Wine Tasting, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Grandma's Sports Garden, 425 S. Lake Ave. Tickets: $30. Call (218) 391-5829 or go to superiorrotary.com.

For the Family

Go to Essentia Health's Harvest Family Fun & Run, 8 a.m. Saturday, Fitger's Complex, 600 E. Superior St. Features family 5K, children's 1K and tiny tyke triathlon. Go to dccharvestrun.com.

Show your support by participating in the eighth annual Suicide Awareness Memorial Walk, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Carlton High School, 405 School Avenue. Free admission.

Check out Wade Fest, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Wade Stadium, 101 N. 35th Ave. W. Features flea market, farmer's market and arts and crafts. Call (218) 786-9909.

Shop at the Nice Girls of the North Second Saturday Marketplace, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Lakeside Lester Park Community Center, 106 N. 54th Ave. E.

For the Learner

A senior surf day class, for seniors with little to no computer experience, will be offered from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday as well as Oct. 25, computer lab, Rainbow Community Center, 211 N. Third Ave. E. Call Senior LinkAge Line to register at (800) 333-2433.

Learn how to cook wild birds at "The Art of the Bird" with Tony Beran, 6 p.m. Thursday, Blue Heron Trading Co., 394 S. Lake Ave. Tony will prepare goose confit, orange roast duck and pressed pheasant with wild mushrooms and sherry. Call (218) 722-8799 for required registration.

For the Traveler

Head down to Bayfield for the 55th annual Bayfield Apple Festival, today through Sunday. Features a trail run, parade, local food, live entertainment and vendors. Go to bayfield.org or call (715) 779-3335.

Take a drive down to Spooner for the Jack O'Lantern Festival, Saturday, in Spooner. Features a pumpkin recipe contest, pumpkin carving contest, pumpkin painting, zombie 5K run, live music, brewfest and more. Go to spoonerchamber.org.

Enjoy a free meal while supplies last from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Virginia Fire Department's annual open house in honor of fire prevention week, 115 Fourth Ave. N., Virginia. Enjoy tours and demonstrations.

Ongoing

• Glensheen Historic Estate, 3300 London Road, offers a 39-room mansion and seven acres of formal gardens and working vegetable gardens. Ground hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with tours offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visit glensheen.wp.d.umn.edu or call (218) 726-8910.

• Duluth Depot, 506 W. Michigan St., includes Lake Superior Railroad Museum, Duluth Art Institute, St. Louis County Historical Society and Veterans' Memorial Hall. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visit duluthdepot.org or call (218) 727-8025.

• Douglas County Historical Society, 1101 John Ave., Superior, offers exhibits, events and history theater. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call (715) 392-8449 or go to douglashistory.org.

• Great Lakes Aquarium, 353 Harbor Drive, models a number of habitats from the Great Lakes and around the world. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visit glaquarium.org or call (218) 740-3474.

• Lake Superior Zoo, 7210 Fremont St., is the only zoo in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin. It features a wide variety of animals and educational displays. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visit lszoo.org or call (218) 730-4500.

• North Shore Scenic Railroad, 506 W. Michigan St., offers daily and special excursions. Reservations are recommended. Go to northshorescenicrailroad.org or call (218) 722-1273 for details.

• Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad, 7100 Grand Ave., offers vintage train rides 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through mid-October. Call (218) 624-7549 or go to lsmrr.org for details.

• Open skate, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays (1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays when school is not in session), Heritage Sports Center, 120 S. 30th Ave. W. Bring your own skates. Free.