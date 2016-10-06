The Powramid Power Center and Surge Protector is the Ideal Power Solution for Home or Office Use. TNS

When you look at the Lamp Champ you'll think it's a standard light socket but when you look closer this is a really cool and useful gadget. On the side is a USB port where you can plug in your USB cables for charging smartphones, tablets, mini fans, eReaders or most any portable chargeable gadget.

With any lamp that uses a standard-sized light bulb, screw in the LampChamp and screw the lightbulb into the LampChamp. On the side of the LampChamp is a standard USB charging port along with an on/off switch for the light bulb. You can leave the switch on and then control the light with the lamp's switch or vice versa.

The USB port will always be powered for charging your devices; light bulbs up to 60W can be used. The Lamp Champ is great for any room at home, in dorms or even a great travel accessory for road warriors.

• olenstechnology.com $19.99 each or $29.99 for a 2-pack

Space-saving power

The Accell Powermid might look big and bulky for a power strip but it's actually a space saver. The rounded base (5.75-inches round and 3.5-inches high) has six grounded AC outlet ports, spaced apart and angled to allowed it to be adapter friendly for bulky power supplies.

On the side of the base is a pair of USB charging ports (2.1A shared) for charging portable electronic devices. There's also an illuminated on/off power switch and four rubber feet on the bottom to protect anything it sits on from scratches.

A six-foot grounded power cord is attached allowing the base to be positioned where needed. For safety, the Powramid is designed with Power Stop and advanced X3 MOV technology, ensuring it stops conducting power once the absorption has reached capacity. This also protects connected devices from power surges, which can damage to the devices.

A noise reduction filter cuts line static, which shows up as snow in your picture or as crackling in your audio.

• accellcables.com, $34.99 in choices of black or white

Traveling tumblers

Pelican describes itself as a company that creates the toughest and most dependable products on the market. I've used an endless amount of their storage cases and I can tell you what they say is absolutely true.

Now they have added a line of Traveler Series Tumblers in 22- and 32-ounce sizes. Each is made with an ergonomic high-polished steel base and is auto and boat cup holder friendly. The steel is 18/8 BPA-free stainless, which keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot.

I filled my 32 ounce Traveler Tumbler with ice and water to start my day at 8 a.m. After several refills, at 4:30 p.m. I still had the ice. The screw-on spill-resistant lids are another great feature, with a slider to keep it closed or open with a rubber ring to ensure a spill free connection.

• Pelican.com $20.61 for the 22 ounce and $36.11 for 32 ounce, both available in multiple colors