CULBERTSON, Mont. — One of the first things we heard from Stefan, the mechanic, was a string of profanities. He ripped them off as he walked from the garage to our pickup and trailer in this tiny Montana hamlet on a September afternoon.

Stefan's profane declarations were aimed at the engineers of a prominent American truck manufacturer, apparently because they had made it so difficult for mechanics to get at the wiring he was trying to troubleshoot for us.

"They must have come up with this on 'Take Your Kid to Work Day,' " barked Stefan, a focused and fit guy who looked to be about 30.

Then he wormed his way into the innards of our truck's wiring and took a look.

We were four hunters, 640 miles from home with a problem to solve. We had a six-dog trailer with no working tail lights.

Five of our most beloved partners — our Labs — traveled in that trailer, and we wanted to get those tail lights fixed. It had taken us a couple of inquiries just to locate Stefan in this small town, population 714, on the fringes of the Bakken Oil Field. The most hopping business in town may well have been the drive-thru coffee shop, Frackin' Java.

But we eventually found Stefan next to the Napa store, and he went right at our problem.

"We get a lot of hunters through here," he said. "We try to get 'em fixed up as quick as we can."

We had tried to solve the tail light issue ourselves but hadn't been able to isolate the problem. While the dogs relaxed in the trailer and we stayed out of Stefan's way, he went about the job like a man possessed. He was on it. He systematically eliminated possibilities — fuses, couplings, connections — until he had the problem pinned down. Once he had it figured out, it was a simple fix. Twenty minutes, tops, despite the best efforts of those &@#*#$% engineers to make his job more difficult.

It was our good fortune to happen onto someone like Stefan, as it always is to find someone who knows what he or she is doing and goes after it with zeal and hustle.

Isn't that what we're all looking for, no matter what the issue at hand? Whether it's the clerk helping you renew your driver's license or the angel from IT who gets your computer firing again, we all hope we have a Stefan working on our behalf. We want someone who's been trained in the task at hand, who understands that time is of the essence, who cares that the job is done right. We want someone who pours his or her entire being into getting to the bottom of things, then making them right again.

It's a great joy to come upon the Stefans in life, the people who go about their work as if it really matters — because it always does. And we hope we can be the Stefan that others are looking for when they come to us.

When Stefan had finished and put his tools away, we chatted briefly. Where are you from? How'd you end up here? What else is going on in your life? Stefan was an affable guy, well-traveled, with a wealth of experience fixing things.

It was in that conversation that we had learned his name.

"Stefan," he said. "Unless you're on the reservation (the Fort Peck Indian Reservation nearby). On the rez, they call me 'Little Casino,' because I take all their money.'"

He laughed.

An elderly gentleman (probably about our ages) pulled in next to us in a shiny white Thunderbird convertible. He had to chauffeur some homecoming queen candidates in the big parade the next day, and the T-bird was running a little hot.

No problem.

Stefan would soon be on it.