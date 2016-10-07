Heartland Indie Best-sellers
The Heartland Indie Best-seller List, as brought to you by Great Lakes Independent Booksellers Association, Midwest Booksellers Association and IndieBound for the week ending Oct. 2. Visit IndieBound.org.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett (Harper, $27.99)
2. Razor Girl, Carl Hiaasen (Knopf, $27.95)
3. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95)
4. Nutshell, Ian McEwan (Nan A. Talese, $24.95)
5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles (Viking, $27)
6. Home, Harlan Coben (Dutton, $28)
7. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press, $26)
8. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27)
9. Here I Am, Jonathan Safran Foer (FSG, $28)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen (S&S, $32.50)
2. Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished World War II Japan, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard (Holt, $30)
3. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)
4. The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer (Gallery, $28)
5. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)
6. Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape and the Making of Winston Churchill, Candice Millard (Doubleday, $30)
7. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau, $24)
8. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books, $24.95)
9. Love Warrior: A Memoir, Glennon Doyle Melton (Flatiron, $25.99)
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $16)
2. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)
3. Fates and Furies, Lauren Groff (Riverhead, $16)
4. In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press, $16)
5. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)
6. The Light Between Oceans, M.L. Stedman (Scribner, $17)
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. The Witches: Suspicion, Betrayal and Hysteria in 1692 Salem, Stacy Schiff (Back Bay, $18.99)
2. S.P.Q.R.: A History of Ancient Rome, Mary Beard (Liveright, $17.95)
3. The Road to Character, David Brooks (Random House, $18)
4. Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear, Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead, $16)
5. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero (Running Press, $16)
6. M Train, Patti Smith (Vintage, $16)
MASS MARKET
1. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $9.99)
2. Inferno, Dan Brown (Anchor, $9.99)
3. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham (Dell, $9.99)
4. The Survivor, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills (Pocket, $9.99)
5. Never Go Back, Lee Child (Dell, $9.99)
6. Blue, Danielle Steel (Dell, $8.99)
YOUNG ADULT
1. A Monster Calls, Patrick Ness
(Candlewick, $9.99)
2. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie, Ellen Forney (Illus.) (Little Brown, $15.99)
3. All the Bright Places, Jennifer Niven (Ember, $10.99)
4. Looking for Alaska (Special 10th Anniversary Edition), John Green (Dutton, $19.99)
5. The Giver, Lois Lowry (Harcourt, $9.99)
6. Three Dark Crowns, Kendare Blake (HarperTeen, $17.99)
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.) (HMH Books for Young Readers, $12.99)
2. Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.) (Abram Books for Young Readers, $17.95)
3. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.) (Puffin, $6.99)
4. Eek! Halloween!, Sandra Boynton (Workman Publishing, $6.95)
5. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.) (Harper, $8.99)
6. Penguin Problems, Jory John, Lane Smith (Illus.) (Random House, $17.99)