Heartland Indie Best-sellers

The Heartland Indie Best-seller List, as brought to you by Great Lakes Independent Booksellers Association, Midwest Booksellers Association and IndieBound for the week ending Oct. 2. Visit IndieBound.org .

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett (Harper, $27.99)

2. Razor Girl, Carl Hiaasen (Knopf, $27.95)

3. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95)

4. Nutshell, Ian McEwan (Nan A. Talese, $24.95)

5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles (Viking, $27)

6. Home, Harlan Coben (Dutton, $28)

7. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press, $26)

8. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27)

9. Here I Am, Jonathan Safran Foer (FSG, $28)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen (S&S, $32.50)

2. Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished World War II Japan, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard (Holt, $30)

3. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)

4. The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer (Gallery, $28)

5. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)

6. Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape and the Making of Winston Churchill, Candice Millard (Doubleday, $30)

7. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau, $24)

8. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books, $24.95)

9. Love Warrior: A Memoir, Glennon Doyle Melton (Flatiron, $25.99)

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $16)

2. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)

3. Fates and Furies, Lauren Groff (Riverhead, $16)

4. In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press, $16)

5. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)

6. The Light Between Oceans, M.L. Stedman (Scribner, $17)

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The Witches: Suspicion, Betrayal and Hysteria in 1692 Salem, Stacy Schiff (Back Bay, $18.99)

2. S.P.Q.R.: A History of Ancient Rome, Mary Beard (Liveright, $17.95)

3. The Road to Character, David Brooks (Random House, $18)

4. Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear, Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead, $16)

5. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero (Running Press, $16)

6. M Train, Patti Smith (Vintage, $16)

MASS MARKET

1. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $9.99)

2. Inferno, Dan Brown (Anchor, $9.99)

3. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham (Dell, $9.99)

4. The Survivor, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills (Pocket, $9.99)

5. Never Go Back, Lee Child (Dell, $9.99)

6. Blue, Danielle Steel (Dell, $8.99)

YOUNG ADULT

1. A Monster Calls, Patrick Ness

(Candlewick, $9.99)

2. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie, Ellen Forney (Illus.) (Little Brown, $15.99)

3. All the Bright Places, Jennifer Niven (Ember, $10.99)

4. Looking for Alaska (Special 10th Anniversary Edition), John Green (Dutton, $19.99)

5. The Giver, Lois Lowry (Harcourt, $9.99)

6. Three Dark Crowns, Kendare Blake (HarperTeen, $17.99)

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

1. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.) (HMH Books for Young Readers, $12.99)

2. Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.) (Abram Books for Young Readers, $17.95)

3. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.) (Puffin, $6.99)

4. Eek! Halloween!, Sandra Boynton (Workman Publishing, $6.95)

5. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.) (Harper, $8.99)

6. Penguin Problems, Jory John, Lane Smith (Illus.) (Random House, $17.99)