Readings and Writers

Holy Cow! Press seeks entries for its “First Fiction” contest for a midwest author’s first published collection, short story or a novella. Award: $5,000 and a publication contract. Open to writers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Michigan and Illinois. Entry: $20 reading fee. Deadline: Dec. 1. To receive guidelines, email holycow@holycowpress.org .

Events

■ Betsy Bowen Gallery celebrates 25 years with “Antler, Bear, Canoe!” 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Betsy Bowen Gallery & Studios, 301 First Ave. W., Grand Marais. Features live music, s’mores and exclusive prints and images. Call (218) 387-1992.

■ Author Eric Dregni discusses his book, “Let’s Go Fishing!: Fish Tales from the North Woods,” at these locations. Go to upress.umn.edu/books-division/books/letas-go-fishing.

• 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Cloquet Public Library, 320 14th St.

• 7 p.m. Saturday, Nordic Center, 23 N. Lake Ave.

■ The Duluth Public Library offers these events. Go to duluth library.org or call (218) 730-4200/option 4.

• Bedtime story time, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, West Duluth branch library.

• Toddler time, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library, green room.

• Preschool story time, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library.

• Preschool story time, 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Mount Royal branch library.

• DPL Book Group, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20, gold room. Book: “The Cuckoo’s Calling” by Robert Galbraith (aka J.K. Rowling).

■ Lake Superior Writers offers these workshops in Suite 303, Board of Trade Building, 301 W. First St., to coincide with Shakespeare’s First Folio Exhibit at UMD. Go to lakesuperiorwriters.org/events/ or call Marty at (218) 341-4363 or email msozansk@d.umn.edu to register.

• Writing the Sonnet, with Cal Benson, 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning Thursday through Nov. 3. Cost: $95, $54 for LSW members.

• Write Like Shakespeare!,

2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Cost: $55, $25 for LSW members.

■ Spirit Lake Poetry kicks off their 2016-17 series with Minneapolis poet Holly Day, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Prove Gallery, 21 N. Lake Ave. Go to facebook.com/events/1736171039732190/.

■ 2017 Wisconsin Poets Calendar publication party, 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Art Market 63, south of Cable on Highway 63. An open reading will precede poems by area poets published in the calendar. Light refreshments will be served.Sponsored in part by Cable Hayward Area Arts Council.

■ Author Nancy Lee presents “The 1918 Fire that Destroyed the City of Cloquet,” based on her book titled “The Island,” noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 20, St. Louis County Historical Society, Ruth Maney Room, 506 W. Michigan St. Free admission. Call 733-7568.

■ Published! Four Writers’ First Books, presented by Lake Superior Writers, 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth, 835 W. College St. Features authors Lucie Amundson, Julie Gard, Alice Marks and Felicia Schneiderhan. Free admission.

Bookstore

■ Barnes & Noble in the Miller Hill Mall offers these events. Call (218) 786-0710 or go to bn.com.

• Author Charlotte Gunnufson and the Halloween Hustle, 4 p.m. today.

• Educator Appreciation Days, Saturday through Oct. 16.

• “Tek: The Modern Caveboy” story time, 11 a.m. Saturday.

• “The Gruffalo” story time,

11 a.m. Tuesday.

• Author Melissa Anne Winters Jenner signs copies of her book, “This Cat is an Alien,” 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday.

• Author John Sandford signs copies of his book, “Escape Clause: A Virgil Flowers Novel,” 7 p.m. Oct. 20.

■ The Bookstore at Fitger’s, 600 E. Superior St., offers author Linda LeGarde Grover signing copies of her new poetry book, “The Sky Watched: Poems of Ojibwe Lives,” 7 p.m. Tuesday, Harbor View room in Midi Restaurant. Call (218) 727-9077.

Books

Title: “We’re in America Now: A Survivor’s Stories”

Author: Fred Amram

Synopsis: This memoir is comprised of short stories that share the author’s life beginning at birth during the rise of Hitler in 1930s Germany. Amram witnessed Kristallnacht and the Gestapo invading his home. He watched the British bombers from his balcony when Jews were banned from air raid shelters. He lost many uncles, aunts, a grandmother and other relatives. He and his surviving family soon escape to Holland and sail to America where they encounter many challenges as immigrants in a new world.

Cost: $18.95

Publisher: Holy Cow! Press

Information: holycowpress.org

Title: “Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest”

Author: Geri Schrab and Robert F. Boszhardt

Synopsis: Before the pen or paintbrush, there was the chisel. Etched into the sandstone of cave walls, rock art has remained for thousands of years as the only history of the indigenous peoples existing before written records. This book strips the graffiti, misconception and mystery of the Midwest sandstone pictographs to tell the long-forgotten stories of the ancient people whose art remains.

Cost: $29.95

Publisher: Wisconsin Historical Society Press

Information: wisconsinhistory.org/shop