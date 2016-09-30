Anishinaabe storyteller Anne Dunn releases fifth book

Anne M. Dunn will read from her latest work, “Fire in the Village: New and Selected Stories,” tonight at the American Indian Community Housing Organization. Margaret Noel Photography

Anne Dunn has been telling stories with her father since she was a young child. They would sit and spin great tales for each other, Dunn never realizing her father was illiterate and could only tell stories rather than read them to her.

Having a knack for making the fiction believable and the nonfiction even more exciting, the Anishinaabe storyteller decided to take pen to paper and record her stories, hoping to preserve them for generations to come. She is releasing her fifth book, "Fire in the Village: New and Selected Stories," and hosts a book reading and signing today from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Duluth.

"I was turning 75 and got the idea that I should put together 75 stories," Dunn said of the inspiration behind her latest book. So she took nearly a year, digging up already published stories she had written and some new ones as well. "Some took quite a bit of polishing," she said with a laugh.

Her plan with "Fire in the Village" was to come full circle with the stories, beginning with "When Beaver was Very Great." The stories weave through tales of a chickadee, rabbit, turtle and frog, but also topics that include her father, a runaway and friendship. It ends with "Amik," which translates to "beaver" in Anishinaabe. The illustrations that are featured throughout the book were created by Dunn's daughter, Annette Humphrey. The two women live in Deer Lake near the Leech Lake reservation.

"I'm very satisfied with this collection," Dunn said, adding that she thinks it's her best publication to date. "I held to short stories because they are meaningful. You can get a lot of meaning in a couple pages."

Dunn said she has more ideas for a future publication and is already working on a novel. She likes to spend time with her characters, she said, watching how they develop and reveal themselves to her.

While she writes both fiction and nonfiction, Dunn said she wove fantasy into her latest work, giving it even more interest to a broader audience. She said she wanted to get her stories into print "to leave something for my family," but also because she wants people to enjoy reading and "take an interest in it and have sympathy for the characters." In a world filled with technology, she said she fears stories are getting lost and forgotten.

But people are obviously taking notice of her gift to tell. On Saturday, Dunn was awarded the first Great American Story crown in Park Rapids, Minn. The purpose of the event, according to its website, is about "keeping the art of oral storytelling alive." Authors submitted stories, four finalists were chosen, and then at the event, those four storytellers shared their stories with the audience. "The Great American Story is, first and last, entertainment. It rewards creativity, quick wit and audience connection," the website says. The audience selected the winner, and Dunn received $1,000 for her storytelling abilities.

In the forward of "Fire in the Village," Dunn describes how a story is born. "My mother always said that stories have long legs and are always ready to travel." Over the years, people would hear her stories and talk about how they were like stories their elders had told, with just a few changes. "Then they'd tell the part that was very different, and we would wonder how that came to be. Well, of course, it's like Mama said, stories have long legs and sometimes they meet somewhere and exchange their truths to make a story better."

Stories must be told in full, not started or ended where convenient, she added, and they must be told to the teller's best ability. "Stories cannot simply be lifted from the page, memorized and retold. I'm dazzled by their ability to fit themselves so skillfully into my mouth then shift from spoken to written with the graceful ease of an accomplished dancer."

Dunn's "Fire in the Village" will be available at the book reading, and also at the Bookstore at Fitger's on Oct. 18 and available at holycowpress.org and at amazon.com by mid-October.

"It's time for the story to step into the limelight," she said of her newest collection.

If you go

• Anne Dunn book reading and signing for "Fire in the Village: New and Selected Stories." Music by Annette Humphrey, who also illustrated the book

• When: Today from 7-8:30 p.m.

• Where: Trepanier Hall in the American Indian Community Housing Organization 212 W. 2nd St.

• Cost: Free and open to the public