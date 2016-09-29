Spectacles sunglasses connect to Snapchat, record video

Oh Snap. There's a new Google Glass in town, sort of, and it comes from the company formerly known as Snapchat.

Spectacles are $130 sunglasses that can record video — while connected to Snapchat, of course. The company, which is changing its name to Snap to reflect the fact that it's venturing outside ephemeral messaging and sometimes amusing photo lenses and filters, recently announced the new device.

"Imagine one of your favorite memories," the Venice, Calif., company said in a news release. "What if you could go back and see that memory the way you experienced it? That's why we built Spectacles."

The company said it has been working for a couple of years on the sunglasses, which connect to Snapchat via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi so users can transfer the videos to the messaging app.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel refers to Spectacles as a toy that his company will roll out slowly starting this fall.

"It's about us figuring out if it fits into people's lives and seeing how they like it," he told the Journal. His main selling point: The sunglasses free up people's hands so they don't have to use their smartphones to record video clips.

The sunglasses raise many questions, including how the newly rechristened Snap will fare as a hardware company. The Journal mentioned that Spiegel has "aptitude for product design," that it's what he was studying at Stanford before he dropped out to start Snapchat, the app that now claims 150 million daily users who send more than 1 billion snaps a day and watch more than 10 billion videos.

Another question: privacy. Google Glass, the $1,500 internet-connected specs that Google stopped selling to the public last year but which probably isn't dead, raised similar concerns when they came out in 2012, especially because of their ability to record video. Some places, such as movie theaters and bars, banned Glass.

Spectacles will offer users the option to tap and record 10-second clips that can then be transferred to Snapchat, where they will eventually disappear. That's a little different from what Glass — which was a more powerful computer worn on the face — could do, but the creepiness factor is still a big question mark.