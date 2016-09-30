THINGS TO DO THIS WEEK

Check out the 14th annual Duluth Senior Expo, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, DECC. Free tickets available at Walgreens in Duluth, Superior, Cloquet, Virginia and Hibbing. Go to seniorexpoduluth.com.

For the Adventurer

Put on your tennis shoes and take part in the fourth annual Bradtoberfest Run/Rawk/Crawl in honor of musician Brad Rozman, 11 a.m. Sunday. Begins at Bent Paddle Brewery and ends at Red Herring Lounge. Cost: $25. Go to bradfest.org for complete details.

Love to be scared? The William A. Irvin Haunted Ship Tours in Canal Park run from 6:30-10 p.m. Thursday with dates through Halloween. Tickets: $12. Ages 11 and younger not admitted without a parent. Cash or check only. Go to duluthhauntedship.com for details.

Get your tickets today for the Minnesota Ballet's Black & White Ball, 7 p.m. Oct. 7, The Depot's Great Hall, 506 W. Michigan St. Tickets: $50. Go to minnesotaballet.org or call (218) 529-3742.

For the Foodie

Learn to cook fresh fish with Patrick Moore, 6 p.m. Thursday, Blue Heron Trading Co., 394 S. Lake Ave. Learn to make pan fried crappies with pesto tartar, spicy fish sandwich with dill cream sauce and pineapple coleslaw, the great accompaniment to any fish dish. Call (218) 722-8799 for required registration.

For the Traveler

Drive to Virginia and attend the Salvation Army's harvest carnival and silent auction, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Salvation Army, 507 12th Ave. W., Virginia. Features games, prizes and food. Call (218) 741-1889.

Take a drive, enjoy the fall leaves and have a chicken dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Holy Angels Catholic Church, 60 Hartman Drive, Moose Lake. Features all-you-can-eat fried chicken, salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans or corn, fresh baked bread, apple crisp and a beverage. Cost: $9 for adults, $6 for ages 6-12 and free for younger children.

Ongoing

• Glensheen Historic Estate, 3300 London Road, offers a 39-room mansion and seven acres of formal gardens and working vegetable gardens. Ground hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with tours offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visit glensheen.wp.d.umn.edu or call (218) 726-8910.

• Duluth Depot, 506 W. Michigan St., includes Lake Superior Railroad Museum, Duluth Art Institute, St. Louis County Historical Society and Veterans' Memorial Hall. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visit duluthdepot.org or call (218) 727-8025.

• Douglas County Historical Society, 1101 John Ave., Superior, offers exhibits, events and history theater. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call (715) 392-8449 or go to douglashistory.org.

• Great Lakes Aquarium, 353 Harbor Drive, models a number of habitats from the Great Lakes and around the world. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visit glaquarium.org or call (218) 740-3474.

• Lake Superior Zoo, 7210 Fremont St., is the only zoo in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin. It features a wide variety of animals and educational displays. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visit lszoo.org or call (218) 730-4500.

• North Shore Scenic Railroad, 506 W. Michigan St., offers daily and special excursions. Reservations are recommended. Go to northshorescenicrailroad.org or call (218) 722-1273 for details.

• Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad, 7100 Grand Ave., offers vintage train rides 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through mid-October. Call (218) 624-7549 or go to lsmrr.org for details.

• Open skate, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays (1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays when school is not in session), Heritage Sports Center, 120 S. 30th Ave. W. Bring your own skates. Free.