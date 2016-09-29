Amazon announces 3 new series

Fresh from reaping a couple of Emmy awards for its original show "Transparent," Amazon said Tuesday it is producing three new series for its streaming video service.

The shows are "I Love Dick," a comedy set in quirky Marfa, Texas, starring Kevin Bacon and co-produced by "Transparent" creator Jill Soloway; "Jean-Claude Van Johnson," a martial arts action satirestarring Jean-Claude Van Damme, and "The Tick," a take on the superhero genre.

Amazon's decision to greenlight these series is part of a big ramp up in content production as the world's biggest retailer seeks to make the $99 annual Prime membership, which includes video streaming and other perks, more attractive.

In an earnings call in July, Amazon Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said the company was doubling its spending on video content in the second half of the year vs the amount it spent during the same period in 2015.

(The company didn't disclose the specific amount, but it's probably significant. In 2014 Amazon spent $1.3 billion on its Prime video service.)

Beyond new Prime members — who are more loyal Amazon shoppers than nonmembers and who collectively add billions to the company's cash flow — the investment in quality original content is giving the tech giant founded by Jeff Bezos a lot of cultural clout.

Earlier this month, at the Emmy awards ceremony, "Transparent" star Jeffrey Tambor called Bezos out on a couple of occasions. "I want to thank you, my sweet Jeff Bezos, because you changed the world," he said.

All three series are expected to be available on Amazon's streaming video service for Prime members next year. They're based on successful pilot episodes, part of a pilot season that Amazon called "the most watched ever."

The pilot episodes for "The Tick" and "Jean-Claude Van Johnson" strayed beyond Amazon's usual Prime Video enclosure, being shown on Twitch, a popular video streaming service for gamers that Amazon acquired in 2014.