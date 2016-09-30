We see the reminders every day, still — remnants of the July windstorm that transformed the landscape of our city.

There — a cantilevered stump pointing to some distant horizon like an inert wooden cannon. It's all that remains of a once-tall maple that blew down and lay across the avenue, fouling power lines, detouring dog-walkers. Most of the tree is gone now — chainsawed, sectioned, piled, hauled. The stump remains, a problem to be solved in time.

And there — hanging from the apple tree, a drooping branch, still clinging by a few splinters, sending enough nourishment to ripen this fall's crop. The apples hang, full and blushing in September's sun. They'll make applesauce this fall, or cider at a friend's home. And then, what? Will the weight of winter's snow finish off the branch, finally driving it to the ground? And if not, will it cling to life for another year? Will it be able to suck enough nourishment to grow apples again?

And there — along the trail in the woods where so many take their walks. The piles of branches, cut and dragged and stacked to allow pedestrian passage. A hallway of sawed-off trunks.

We pass all of these reminders and more on our daily rounds. Scarred trunks. Chainsaw chippings. The great leaners that look as if they have collapsed in the arms of their stronger brethren.

The 2016 windstorm. That's what we'll call it. The night all of us remember — the wind whistling through door jambs, the wet leaves pasted against our windows, the alarm clocks all blinking off.

And the stunning silence of morning as we walked about our properties, dazed, awestruck, surveying the damage, wondering how in the world we would move those trees or how much it would cost to have someone do it for us. Or where we could get a generator.

We managed, of course. We're still managing, still getting estimates, still wrangling with insurance companies, still paying the tree-service bills, still splitting and stacking..

The 2016 windstorm. We'll tell the stories someday, just as we do about the 2012 flood. Or the 1991 Halloween storm.

"That used to be a beautiful tree," we'll tell our visitors. "The whole right side went in the 2016 windstorm."

We'll plant maples and oaks and spruces where the giants once grew, and we'll always know how old they are. We'll remember they were planted after the windstorm of 2016.

For many of us, the shade of those new trees will never fall across lawns in our lifetimes, at least not like the shade of the ones we lost. But it will fall one day, for those who come after us. They'll cherish it on August afternoons just as we did sitting under their predecessors.

And what about the storm-pruned apple tree in the back yard? Will its white blossoms still brighten May mornings? Will the surviving branches still hang heavy with apples on September afternoons? Will someone else's yellow Labs someday pluck the fallen fruit from the ground and chomp the unexpected windfalls?

And when will those of us who witnessed that windstorm no longer find ourselves surprised by openings in the canopy where elegant hardwoods once spread their boughs? That day must be coming, as surely as miniature maple saplings will rise from bare earth next spring.