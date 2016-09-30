Heartland Indie Best-sellers
The Heartland Indie Best-seller List, as brought to you by Great Lakes Independent Booksellers Association, Midwest Booksellers Association and IndieBound for the week ending Sept. 25. Visit IndieBound.org.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett (Harper, $27.99)
2. Razor Girl, Carl Hiaasen (Knopf, $27.95)
3. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95)
4. Nutshell, Ian McEwan (Nan A. Talese, $24.95)
5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles (Viking, $27)
6. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press, $26)
7. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27)
8. Home, Harlan Coben (Dutton, $28)
9. The Girls, Emma Cline (Random House, $27)
10. Here I Am, Jonathan Safran Foer (FSG, $28)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished World War II Japan, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard (Holt, $30)
2. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)
3. The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer (Gallery, $28)
4. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)
5. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books, $24.95)
6. Love Warrior: A Memoir, Glennon Doyle Melton (Flatiron, $25.99)
7. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau, $24)
8. Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape and the Making of Winston Churchill, Candice Millard (Doubleday, $30)
9. Designing Your Life: How to Build a Well-Lived, Joyful Life, Bill Burnett, Dave Evans (Knopf, $24.95)
10. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Marie Kondo (Ten Speed Press, $16.99)
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $16)
2. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)
3. Fates and Furies, Lauren Groff (Riverhead, $16)
4. In a Dark, Dark Wood, Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press, $16)
5. The Light Between Oceans, M.L. Stedman (Scribner, $17)
6. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. S.P.Q.R.: A History of Ancient Rome, Mary Beard (Liveright, $17.95)
2. The Road to Character, David Brooks (Random House, $18)
3. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero (Running Press, $16)
4. The Witches: Suspicion, Betrayal and Hysteria in 1692 Salem, Stacy Schiff (Back Bay, $18.99)
5. M Train, Patti Smith (Vintage, $16)
6. Sully, Chesley B. Sullenberger III, Jeffrey Zaslow (Morrow, $15.99)
MASS MARKET
1. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $9.99)
2. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham (Dell, $9.99)
3. The Survivor, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills (Pocket, $9.99)
4. Inferno, Dan Brown (Anchor, $9.99)
5. Never Go Back, Lee Child (Dell, $9.99)
6. The Reversal, Michael Connelly (Grand Central, $9.99)
YOUNG ADULT
1. A Monster Calls, Patrick Ness (Candlewick, $9.99)
2. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie, Ellen Forney (Illus.) (Little Brown, $15.99)
3. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak (Knopf, $12.99)
4. Three Dark Crowns, Kendare Blake (HarperTeen, $17.99)
5. All the Bright Places, Jennifer Niven (Ember, $10.99)
6. The Giver, Lois Lowry (Harcourt, $9.99)
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.) (Abram Books for Young Readers, $17.95)
2. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.) (HMH Books for Young Readers, $12.99)
3. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.) (Puffin, $6.99)
4. Eek! Halloween!, Sandra Boynton (Workman Publishing, $6.95)
5. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.) (Harper, $8.99)
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle (Putnam, $10.99)